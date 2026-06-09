Marshall’s new Stockwell III packs 40 hours of battery life into a portable rock icon

Marshall has unveiled the Stockwell III, the first major update to its portable Bluetooth speaker range since 2019 and a speaker that looks determined to become the soundtrack to summer.

The new model arrives as part of the brand's 40th anniversary celebrations and builds on everything that made the previous Stockwell a favourite among music fans. The headline upgrade is battery life, with Marshall claiming more than 40 hours of wireless playback from a single charge. That's double what the previous generation offered and puts it among the longest-lasting portable speakers in its class.

Despite the focus on portability, Marshall says sound quality remains the priority. Stockwell III uses the company's True Stereophonic technology, delivering 360-degree audio that fills a room from every angle rather than relying on a traditional sweet spot. Dynamic Loudness technology is also onboard, automatically adjusting bass, mids and treble depending on volume levels to ensure music retains its detail whether you're listening quietly at home or cranking things up at a barbecue.

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Visually, it sticks closely to the formula Marshall fans know and love. There's the familiar amp-inspired design language, complete with a textured exterior, solid metal grilles, tactile brass controls and the iconic Marshall logo front and centre. A guitar-inspired carry strap reinforces its rock-and-roll credentials, while a redesigned control panel introduces quicker access to presets and easier track navigation.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall has also improved the speaker's durability. Stockwell III now carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making it better suited to life outdoors. Whether it's a festival, park gathering or a British summer garden party that unexpectedly turns wet, the speaker should be able to handle it.

One of the more interesting additions is a renewed focus on longevity. Rather than treating the speaker as a disposable piece of tech, Marshall has designed Stockwell III with modular and replaceable parts, including the battery, carry strap, silicone sleeve and front and rear grilles. It's a move that should help owners keep the speaker going for years rather than replacing it entirely when components wear out.

The speaker also doubles as a power bank thanks to its USB-C charging functionality, allowing users to top up a phone while listening on the move.

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According to Marshall Product Manager Simona Berbec, advances in technology since the launch of Stockwell II have allowed the company to make significant improvements across the board, from battery life and acoustics to durability and usability.

Available in Black and Brass or Cream, the Marshall Stockwell III will be available to order online from the 18th of August, with retail availability following on the 25th of August. It is priced at £199.99, with sign-ups for updates opening on the 9th of June.





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