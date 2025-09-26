London is finally getting a Nintendo Store (but it's not here for long)
Christmas is looking Mario-shaped
Nintendo is opening its first official store in London next month, joining San Francisco, New York and Tokyo among the short list of cities with such a shop.
There’s just a little bit of bad news. The Nintendo Store in London will be a pop-up, one that won’t even hang around for a full month.
The London Nintendo Store will open its doors on October 22nd, in Shepherd’s Bush’s Westfield shopping centre, on the ground floor. And it will last until November 16th. It’s there for peak Christmas shopping season. Well, late shoppers aside.
Preparation needed
It’s hard to describe how big a deal the Japanese and US Nintendo stores are. But the logistics of the London Nintendo pop-up opening provide some clues.
You need to book a ticket to get inside its doors during the opening week — yep, even though it’s just a shop — after which the Nintendo Store will revert to a good old queueing system. Proper British style.
Tickets for those opening week slots become available on October 7th, and will cover times between October 22nd and October 26th.
We don’t yet have the link you’ll use to snag those tickets, but Nintendo has opened up a dedicated X account for the pop-up, which will no doubt provide details closer to the date.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
As well as simply having the same sort of appeal as London’s ultra-popular LEGO stores, Nintendo Stores also sell “exclusive” gear you wouldn’t usually find outside of Nintendo’s “permanent stores in Japan,” says the company.
The catalogue will include “keyrings, pins, and charms to cosy apparel, stylish bags, and home essentials,” so may well be a must-visit if you live with a Nintendo fanatic. Or are one yourself.
One warning: in order to reserve a ticket for the opening days, you’ll need a Nintendo account. As will any other people aged seven or above you’ll also be booking a ticket for. Those aged six and under won’t need a ticket.
The store will be open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.
For a vague idea of what you can expect, here’s a tour around Nintendo’s permanent New York store:
The first Nintendo Store started as New York's Pokemon Center, which opened in 2001, before being rebranded a Nintendo Store in 2005.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Is this the weirdest guitar in the world? Experimental sci-fi axe is seriously extraterrestrial
The Back to the Future musical just got a new prop
-
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 review: Which one is right for you?
Apple has three new watches for 2025, here's everything you need to know about Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3.
-
5 massive Nintendo Switch 2 releases you need to know about (including the return of a retro curiosity)
Mario plays tennis and Samus gets a motorbike
-
Nintendo Direct for Switch 2's next big game is later today
Racers, ready!
-
LEGO Legend of Zelda set leak points to Hyrule return in 2026
Blocks of our dreams
-
Two cult classic 90s shooters just got surprise re-releases
Gaming like it's '95
-
This Game Boy inspired mouse makes the thought of an 8-bit gaming PC just fine, actually
Making your PC more fun
-
Someone's just created a Nintendo Switch 2 controller that doubles as a french fry holder
We’re really lovin' this
-
10 New Nintendo Switch 2 games to add to your wishlist: Monster Hunter, Persona and more
Returning classics, new entries and more
-
LEGO unveils brick-built Game Boy – A nostalgic masterpiece
Nostalgia done right