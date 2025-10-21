Books, Brits, and Blues: Bill Nighy, Harlan Coben & Alexandra Roach share the stories behind their new haunted thriller, Lazarus

Harlan Coben has given us some of the best crime dramas in the last decade; Safe, Stay Close, Fool Me Once - it's enough to make a 24 year old girl scared of the dark again (me). With over 35 bestselling books and 9 TV series to his name, Harlan Coben is one of the most celebrated storytellers around, so who better to team up with than acting legend and all-round King of Cool, Bill Nighy?

Their new show, Lazarus - the first Coben has ever written directly for screen - follows Sam Claflin as Dr Lazarus, a forensic psychologist who begins investigating cold case murders after returning to his family home following the death of his father, played by Nighy. But each murder case is twisted into the life of Lazarus and each case forces Laz (Claflin) to confront the possibility that his father was murdered too.

Overlooking an autumnal London (“I love that, Autumnal,” Harlan joked) we caught up with Nighy, Coben, and Alexandra Roach (who plays Claflin’s on screen sister, Jenna). Turns out that behind the spooky on screen highjinks is some seriously wholesome cast interactions.

1. For them, it’s all about books, books, books

Aside from being a prolific actor, Nighy equally is known for being snapped reading books and looking like a Pinterest board across various London locations on social media.

Turns out the cast are just as big readers as you’d hope; for Nighy, it’s been Didion and Everett - “The last book I read was a book by Joan Didion - I thought I’d read everything by John Didion but I saw this book in some magazine or something and I bought it. To find Joan Didion, fresh Joan Didion, was really exciting - I love Didion because she writes so beautifully. I’m currently reading Patricia Lockwood’s new book which is called Will There Ever Be Another You which is very good and my book of the year is The Trees by Percival Everett.”

Similarly, Alexandra Roach is a reader - we even spent a few minutes chatting about Goodreads and the inevitable argument of whether tracking books is useful or just for vanity, looking back at how many titles you’ve managed to clock up.

"I am a reader, love a good read," Roach confirmed. "I most recently read The Safekeep [by Yael van der Wouden] which was beautiful, I really loved that book." It sounded like one of those classics which you almost want to read slower so it lasts longer.

2. Music fuels their work — and they're all semi-Swifties

At the time of interviewing, the new Taylor Swift album Life of a Showgirl had just dropped and it - or at least one of the tracks - had the world’s earbuds in a choke hold. So, after asking Bill Nighy about being in a band circa aged 19, we had to ask the trio if they had succumbed to listening to the Swift return.

“I haven’t, I confess,” Bill Nighy admitted, “But I should, shouldn’t I?”

It turns out, R&B is more on the menu for Nighy: “ I do love music. I listen to music at every moment; When I get the first thing I do in the morning the very first thing I do in the morning - apart from make the bed - is to put the music on and I’ll have it in the car on the way to work, I have it in the trailer at work, I have it in the hotel room. I spend a lot of time in. It’s just a constant soundtrack. I am mostly drawn to what would broadly speaking be called rhythm and blues music of various subgenres, including R&B which you know I’m a big big fan of.”

Similarly Harlan Coben hadn’t listened to it yet, but had “just downloaded it all for the flight.” He does listen to music when he writes but he “likes a little white noise, when [he] writes. It makes me focus or concentrate more - sometimes it’s classical, sometimes it’s rock - whatever it is, it usually sets the mood. I have no consistent way of doing, just whatever helps me produce pages.”

Whilst for Nighy, music is a waking-till-sleeping gig, Coben is all about walking, but only in London; “I’m not a walker, I’m not a guy who’s all about walking, but in London - it’s such a great city to walk around and listening to music, I love that.”

3. Harlan Coben wrote the role of Dr Lazarus (senior) for Bill Nighy

Harlan Coben has had a fairly stellar lineup of actors flock to his adaptations - Michelle Keegan, James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver - but it turns out that at the top of his wishlist was Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. And the fact that they’re actually starring in it, he still can’t quite believe it.

“Because Lazarus was the first time I’ve written directly for TV and it was the first time I’ve ever pictured an actor for the role. But I wrote it picturing Bill Nighy for the role of Dr Lazarus.”

4. Bill Nighy is a library advocate

Aside from being a great actor, Bill Nighy is just as famous for his classic, smart style. When we turned up to the interview, we weren’t disappointed as Nighy was dressed impeccably in a starch pinstripe suit, matching tie and Bill-Nighy-signature glasses. A man like him we pointed out has seen a lot of trends come and go - vinyl is back, print magazines are back, Gen Z are all getting married again. But what slightly retro thing would Nighy resurrect if he could?

“I’d bring back [people using] libraries. The fact that we even have to talk about them 'coming back' is a disgrace. There are always people saying things are dead and they're always things they’re not involved in, you know: poetry is dead, jazz is dead, theatre is dead, books are dead - but go into the average book store and it’s rammed with people.

“You say classic, I keep it pretty simple. You wait for trousers to get back to being trousers instead of an apology for a pair of trousers - just like skinny leggings. If you live long enough, it will all come around again.”

5. There’s a lot of love for the UK and Brits — plus it's spooky spots

America may have Salem and its witches, but the UK is home to some pretty spooky spots too. But even as an American, Coben is very taken with the UK, with his previous adaptations being relocated from America to England - and Lazarus is no exception.

"Oh man, I love the UK," Coben laughed. "I know it's a cliche but my favourite thing is the people, you guy are so funny and passionate. I think London is such a great city... If I had to move anywhere I'd love to move to the UK, if you guys would have me."

And the backdrop of the dramatic dark, almost industrial North of England provides the perfect place for ghostly activity. Turns out that most of the cast aren't close minded about paranormal happenings, with Alexandra Roach sharing her own ghost story from her times working as a waitress in an Old Welsh building. "I wasn't scared," Roach reminisced. "I remember I wasn't scared, just sort of like 'Oh, I just saw a ghost.'" Clearly just as casual about the afterlife as her on-screen character.

"I think Wales is quite haunted," Roach pondered; "There are definitely some spots - maybe around the Brecon Beacons - that are quite spooky." So, if Coben is looking to write his next thriller in a more westerly spot in the UK, we'll definitely be giving him the nudge towards the valleys.

Lazarus is available to stream on Prime Video from 22nd October 2025.