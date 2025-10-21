London’s tube-themed restaurant just dropped a new Latin American menu
All aboard
London’s quirkiest dining destination has a new seasonal upgrade, and it’s pulling into Walthamstow with serious flavour.
Supperclub.Tube, the award-winning restaurant set inside a lovingly restored 1967 Victoria Line tube carriage, has unveiled a brand new six-course autumn tasting menu that brings Latin America’s warmth to East London’s chill.
If you’ve not yet climbed aboard, picture this: crisp linens and silverware laid out beneath original carriage signs, soft jazz murmuring over the speakers, and the faint nostalgia of your morning commute, only with duck leg slow-cooked in banana leaves instead of a Pret.
At the helm is Head Chef Beatriz Maldonado Carreño (Bea to her guests), a Bogotá-born culinary storyteller with more than two decades in fine dining across Colombia and London. Her new menu celebrates the intersection of Latin heritage and British seasonality, with each course rooted in tradition but finished with a London twist.
“Autumn is one of my favourite times to cook,” Bea says.
“These dishes reflect the season with warming Latin American flavours and British produce to create something that feels both familiar and new.”
On the menu
Expect plates like Empanadas Colombianas, golden parcels filled with beef brisket and potatoes, served with coriander and chilli aji and Ceviche de Merluza y Camarón, where hake and prawns are cured in lime and ginger.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
There’s also Kapchi, a Peruvian-inspired take on potato pave with wild mushrooms and queso fresco, before it all culminates in showstoppers like the Mariposas Amarillas (a passionfruit ice dome with chocolate soil and sugar butterflies) and Bananas Calados, caramelised banana with aguardiente, coconut ice cream and orange cake.
Bea’s background includes time at Astrid y Gastón under Peruvian icons Gastón Acurio and Virgilio Martínez, a stint at Barrio Shoreditch, and pastry mastery at The Sanderson Hotel. Her mission now is to turn supper into storytelling, each dish presented with its own cultural backstory and regional roots.
Running three nights a week inside the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum, Supperclub.Tube is a love letter to food, community and the comforting clatter of the Victoria Line — with fewer delays and more duck.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
