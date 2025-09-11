Football Manager 26 Release Date Confirmed — it’s coming soon

After what felt like an eternity (and a surprise cancellation that left us all staring blankly at our screens), the moment we've been collectively holding our breath for has arrived: Football Manager 26 has a confirmed release date. Mark your calendars, set your out-of-office, and hope you’ve got some annual leave left, because FM26 is launching on Tuesday, the 4th of November, later this year

For those still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster of FM25's unceremonious vanishing act, blamed on a monumental engine upgrade that clearly needed more time in the oven, this is truly a cause for celebration. It seems the shift to the Unity Engine was indeed a bigger undertaking than initially thought, but judging by the early glimpses, it might just have been worth the wait.

The 4th of November will see the PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS5 versions of FM26 hit the digital shelves, with the mobile iteration arriving on the same day as a Netflix exclusive. Nintendo Switch owners will need to exercise a touch more patience, as their version, Football Manager 26 Touch, is slated for a 4th of December release. And for those of us with an unhealthy attachment to our previous saves, don’t worry, FM26, Console, and Touch will all boast save game compatibility with FM24 and FM23.

Beyond the concrete release date, Sports Interactive has tantalised us with a sneak peek at some significant changes. There’s a complete user interface overhaul, shedding the spreadsheet reputation for a more intuitive, tile-based system.

The sidebar is out, a top navigation bar is in, and a new bookmark feature promises quicker access to our most-frequented (and likely stress-inducing) pages. However, the biggest news is that Women's football is finally making its debut, seamlessly integrated into the FM ecosystem. Prepare for a whole new world of tactical dilemmas and wonderkid scouting.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, expressed his delight, calling FM26 "a landmark release in our quest to produce football management perfection." Pre-orders are open now with a 10% discount on the £49.99 RRP, so if you're like us, you've probably already secured your copy.