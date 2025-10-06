Rockport launches official UK website amid 90s revival

Rockport, the brand synonymous with comfort and style since the 1970s, has just launched its first official UK website, and the timing couldn’t be more on point.

With Britpop’s iconic era now firmly entrenched in fashion’s ongoing 90s revival, Rockport’s return feels like a natural fit for those chasing effortless, laid-back style with a smart edge.

The new site features seven different pairs, each priced at £295, blending Rockport’s classic commitment to comfort with refined, modern design. These aren’t just “dad shoes”; they were a genuine staple of the '90s, quietly popular among musicians, creatives, and style-conscious types who valued footwear that could go from gigs to mooching around the city without missing a beat.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport) (Image credit: Rockport)

Back in the 90s, Rockport pioneered a hybrid approach to footwear combining the support and cushioning of athletic shoes with the polish and silhouette of dress shoes. This made the brand a go-to for anyone balancing a busy lifestyle with a desire to look put together. It was q practical, worn by those who wanted to move comfortably through long days and nights without compromising style.

Today, as the 90s revival continues to influence everything from streetwear to high fashion, Rockport’s emphasis on quality, durability, and understated style feels as relevant as ever.

The collection sticks close to what made the brand beloved: clean lines, solid soles, and classic colourways that work just as well with tailored trousers as with relaxed denim or a cosy fleece.

If you’re wondering how to wear them, think classic 90s meets modern-day: chinos, relaxed-fit jeans, or even a smart pair of trousers. The shoes are versatile enough to anchor both casual and semi-formal outfits, offering a polished yet approachable look.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At £295 a pair, Rockport is positioning itself as a premium choice for those who want their footwear to work hard and look good doing it, proving that the best things from the 90s aren’t just nostalgic, they’re genuinely worth revisiting. For our money, from the selection currently available, the Umbwe Heritage in Walnut Camel look like the perfect shoe for this Autumn thanks to its slightly distressed look.