Cat Footwear celebrates 100 years with a Golden Gate-inspired boot built for icons

Cat Footwear is celebrating a century of innovation in serious style with the launch of the Centennial Boot: Golden Gate Bridge, a striking limited-edition release that pays homage to one of the most recognisable engineering marvels in the world. Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge’s iconic structure and timeless design, this new boot is a symbol of strength, resilience and human ingenuity, the very same qualities that have defined Caterpillar for the past 100 years.

The Golden Gate Bridge, completed in 1937, has long stood as a feat of architectural brilliance and ambition. It’s a monument to what can be achieved through determination, precision and bold design, principles that also sit at the heart of Cat Footwear. Caterpillar Inc. played a vital role in the bridge’s original construction, and now the brand is revisiting that connection with a piece of footwear that embodies its enduring spirit of engineering excellence.

The Centennial Boot doesn’t just borrow the bridge’s name; it captures its character. The design feels industrial yet refined, built with a kind of purposeful simplicity that’s both practical and visually striking. The upper, crafted from premium Nubuck leather and air mesh, has a clean, structured look that suggests durability while remaining lightweight and wearable. Subtle nods to the bridge’s design language, from its robust lines to its earthy tones, give the boot a quiet confidence. It’s sturdy without being bulky, and smart enough to work just as well off-site as on it.

Comfort has clearly been engineered into every detail. The soft EVA foam footbed and leather sock liner make for all-day wearability, while the breathable leather lining keeps things feeling fresh no matter how long you’re on your feet. Beneath it all, the T1464 durable rubber outsole offers solid grip and traction, built to withstand whatever ground you cover. The Strobel construction reinforces flexibility and strength, ensuring this boot doesn’t just look tough, it performs that way too.

It’s the kind of boot that feels made to last, the product of a century’s worth of design evolution, filtered through the same philosophy that built bridges, tunnels and cities. There’s something deeply fitting about celebrating a milestone like this with a piece of craftsmanship that embodies the balance between form and function so perfectly.

In many ways, the Centennial Boot: Golden Gate Bridge represents Cat at its best, not chasing trends, but setting a timeless standard. It’s a wearable tribute to human achievement, one that seamlessly connects past and present through clever design and unshakeable construction.

A century on from its beginnings, Cat Footwear continues to build on its legacy of strength and innovation, with the new release available now for £200.

CAT Golden Gate Bridge Unisex Boots £200 at catfootwear.co.uk





