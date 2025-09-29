30 years of Air Jordan 11: Here are the nine new sneakers landing before 2026 to celebrate
Year of the Black Cat
What do you get when you combine the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 11 with the 40th anniversary of Jordan Brand itself? A global sneaker takeover from Nike.
From spooky kids’ exclusives to Japan-only grails, Jordan Brand is going all out with a nine-sneaker lineup that spans October 2025 through Spring 2026, and it's more textures, stories, and regional exclusives than we’ve seen for a while, offering some of the best Nike trainers in years.
It all starts with the Rare Air edition, not a new term, but this time used as a proper concept pack. Alongside AJ1s, 3s and 4s, the AJ11 gets decked out in blue patent leather, white leather uppers, and red Jumpman branding, complete with black Jordan lettering down the nylon lace loops. It’s a clean flip on classic Chicago colours, dropping on the 1st of October.
From there, the lineup jumps straight into spooky season with Inner Beast, the first-ever AJ11 designed exclusively for children. It’s pure Halloween energy, velvet camouflage on the mudguard, claw-mark graphics, and glow-in-the-dark details that nod to MJ’s Black Cat nickname. A mini monster must-have, and a reminder that Jordan Brand's now designing grails for feet that can’t even spell Nike yet.
The big Holiday push comes in mid-November, and this year it’s all about geography. Jordan Brand is introducing a regional trilogy of AJ11s tied to Las Vegas, Houston, and Atlanta, and you’ll have to be in the city to grab them.
Vegas gets the Mojave, a purple-draped pair inspired by Red Rock sunsets, finished with reflective hits and a gold carbon plate that winks at the city’s neon-soaked nights. Houston’s entry, H-Town, is a tribute to slab culture: think tan suede uppers, a chrome Jumpman, and detailing that nods to the interiors of candy-painted rides made famous by Paul Wall and company.
Then there's Atlanta’s "285", named after the traffic-choked highway that rings the city, with a crisp white leather upper, a debossed route map on the mudguard, and a multicoloured sockliner inspired by ATL’s street art scene. All three drop on the 22nd of November exclusively at select in-store retailers in their respective cities. No online lifelines here, locals only.
There’s something for the pearl-clutchers, too, in the women’s exclusive Pearl edition. It drops on the 11th of November with satin vibes and high-end detailing: an all-over pearl white upper, delicate ribbon laces, and a freshwater pearl keychain. Luxurious, low-key, and destined to sell out before the group chat agrees on a cop plan.
Finally, Nike are bringing back the Gamma Blue. A straight-up remaster of the 2013 fan-favourite, this drop lands on the 13th of December in full family sizing and is expected to be one of the most mass-produced releases of the year.
Globally, Jordan Brand is extending its reach. China gets its own embroidered AJ11, arriving on the 1st of December, covered in rich brown leather, canvas, and suede, a regal finish for a region where basketball culture continues to grow fast and loud. For our money. These are the nicest pair being released as part of the celebration, but flying to China for trainers may be a bridge too far.
Then in Spring 2026, Tokyo gets its shine with a Japan-exclusive AJ11 that fuses classic Cool Grey DNA with premium suede, gradient mudguards, and traditional Japanese embroidery on the tongue. There’s even a map of MJ’s championship journey on the outsole for some reason.
This whole rollout is more than just a celebration of a classic silhouette; it’s a flex. Jordan Brand is using the AJ11’s anniversary to remind the world just how far the line has come, how global its audience is, and how deep the well of inspiration still goes. Whether you're a retro purist or just love sneakers, there's something, and probably too much, for everyone.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
