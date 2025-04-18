Is clubbing actually good for you? We asked an expert about the benefits of a good night out and why we need shared musical experiences

Is clubbing good for you? A new documentary, We Become One, focuses on the power of shared musical experiences, including dancefloors, clubs, and festivals, in the hope of answering the question.

The documentary is a tight 60 minutes and follows DJ/Producer Kikelomo Oludemi as she goes on a journey to find the benefits of music, how it can connect us to others, and its increasing importance when it feels like clubs are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Among the experts quizzed is Dr Julia C. Basso, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise and Director of the Embodied Brain Laboratory at Virginia Tech. She is also Co-Director of the Science & Art of Movement Laboratory.

Dr. Basso's work bridges the fields of art and science, focusing on the body-brain connection and using movement to enhance brain function and physiology. She holds a PhD in Behavioral and Neural Science, a BA in Dance, and is a certified yoga teacher. A Renée Fleming Neuroarts Investigator, in addition to her scientific pursuits and achievements, Dr. Basso creates dance performances and artistic installations that explore the visualisation and sonification of brain activity.

In short, she knows a lot about the brain and how to get it feeling its best.

Which is lucky for us as we had the opportunity to chat with the doctor to discuss the benefits of clubbing and why this documentary is needed now, in a post-pandemic world where human connection and a sense of community have never felt more distant. If you’ve not seen the doc, you can give it a look below, and for our chat with Dr. Basso, keep reading.

Shortlist: Why do you think this research is essential, and what led to your involvement?

Dr. Julia C. Basso: This research is essential because 1 in every 8 individuals in the world lives with a mental health issue, including depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or substance use disorders.

Additionally, social isolation and loneliness have recently been declared as a public health crisis. Medication is often the first line of treatment; however, it is frequently ineffective for a significant portion of the population (up to 70% in the case of depression) and can lead to unwanted side effects.

There is also a current shortage of medications, including stimulants (for ADHD), benzodiazepines (for anxiety), and antipsychotics (for schizophrenia). Therefore, adjunctive nonpharmacological approaches, like music and dance, are needed to help support individuals living with mental and social health issues.

The directors, Laurence Koe and Dan Tait, reached out to me because of my expertise in the effects of mind-body-movement practices (including music and dance) on brain function and physiology.

What do you hope this documentary can achieve?

Dr Basso: I hope this documentary serves as an educational tool to teach people about the power of music and movement. I have started using this film in my Moving Body, Moving Mind class at Virginia Tech to teach about music and movement's positive impact on the brain and behavior.

I hope this documentary inspires people to think about how we are natural movers – it is a part of us evolutionarily. We currently have a global health crisis of sedentary behavior, which leads to issues including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and premature death. I hope the documentary sparks meaningful change—motivating individuals to move and encouraging policies that support healthier, more active lives.

As the sense of community is beginning to wane, can clubbing and dancing help bring back some of what was lost?

Dr Basso: Yes, I definitely think that clubbing and dancing can help to enhance our sense of community. Finding community through clubbing and dancing is essential. Start locally by finding happenings in your community, like classes and events at your local dance studios. For those with mobility issues or those unable to get out of their homes, finding an online option may even be beneficial. Our research shows that even a 1-hour online dance session can improve mental and social health.

Can clubbing be considered a form of social therapy or escapism, and what are the potential downsides?

Dr Basso: I definitely think that clubbing can be considered a form of social therapy. Our research and others have shown that moving/dancing with others has a beneficial effect on empathy and social connection, while simultaneously decreasing depression and anxiety. A potential downside is that clubbing may be associated with drug or alcohol use. When using clubbing as a way to boost mood and social connection, it is recommended that you do this in the absence of drug or alcohol use.

Remember to stay hydrated and eat well as clubbing can often go on for long, extended hours. Also, consider going to a daytime clubbing experience – clubbing after a good night’s rest may be even more beneficial than doing so in the middle of the night where you may become sleep deprived. Sleep is critically essential for maintaining a healthy mental state!

What natural chemicals are released, and how does that impact the body/mind?

Dr Basso: While little research has been done directly on the clubbing experience, we know that physical activity boosts a range of neurochemicals, including dopamine and serotonin as well as the endogenous opioids and endocannabinoids. These neurochemicals act on the same receptors as opiates (e.g., OxyContin and heroin) and THC (from marijuana), respectively.

Physical activity also decreases cortisol levels, or the primary stress hormone. The addition of social interaction may boost oxytocin, a neurochemical linked to social connection and bonding. Collectively, this soup of neurochemicals helps to boost mood, enhance states of pleasure and reward, induce calm, enable clear thought processes, and connect with others.

What are the psychological differences between introverts and extroverts regarding their experiences in this environment? What else could you do to create a similar feeling if it isn't for you?

Dr Basso: Introverts and extroverts may experience loud, crowded spaces differently. Introverts, for example, may experience these spaces as stressful or anxiety-provoking, whereas extroverts may enjoy the experience, finding it energising and enlightening. If these spaces aren’t for you or if you have sensory integration differences, try a silent disco or silent rave or even join an online rave or dance party. Alternatively, try a dance class or more traditional aerobic exercise class that incorporates dance, such as Zumba.

How does age affect the psychological benefits and drawbacks of clubbing?

Dr Basso: Music and dance are beneficial for people of all ages. Though the capacity for neuroplasticity is highest during the childhood and adolescent period, it is present throughout the lifespan. Therefore, theoretically, the psychological benefits of clubbing may be pertinent to people of all ages. However, we must remember that drugs, alcohol, and sleep deprivation cause detrimental effects to neuroplasticity – so clubbing must be done in a healthy way where music, dance, and socialisation are the primary focus.

Are people also more open or relaxed when dancing because of anonymity?

Dr Basso: People may feel more uninhibited because of the anonymity experienced in the club scenario. When the lights are low and the music is loud, we may be able to engage in touch and other forms of nonverbal communication, which may help to decrease stress and enhance relaxation states. In those settings, we are focused less on anxious cognitive states and more on felt, embodied states.

What are the long-term psychological effects of consistent clubbing experiences on an individual's mental health, positive or negative?

Dr Basso: Very little research has explored the long-term effects of consistent clubbing on an individual’s mental health. What has been demonstrated is that long-term engagement in physical activity (e.g., exercise, dance) and increases in fitness level (VO2 max) are associated with decreases in stress, anxiety, and depression and improvements in memory and attention.

Similarly, music training has been shown to have beneficial emotional and cognitive effects. Therefore, we could hypothesise that clubbing (in the absence of drugs, alcohol, and sleep deprivation) would confer beneficial effects on mental health. Additionally, engaging in clubbing may enhance our social circles or networks, which can decrease loneliness and increase happiness and overall mental wellbeing.

