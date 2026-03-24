Sergio Tacchini celebrates 60 years with limited-edition collector’s box

Sergio Tacchini is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a limited-edition collector’s box that pulls together everything the label’s spent decades building: tennis pedigree, terrace credibility and a design language that’s never really drifted out of relevance. There’s heritage drops, and then there’s this, the kind that actually feels like it’s got something behind it.

Founded in 1966 by Italian tennis champion Sergio Tacchini, the brand arrived at a time when the sport was still mostly stuck in its all-white, fairly stiff traditions. Tacchini flipped that on its head, introducing colour and a bit of personality onto the court, something that feels standard now, but genuinely wasn’t at the time.

From there, it didn’t stay confined to tennis for long. Like a lot of the best sportswear brands, it found a second life off the pitch, or in this case, off the court, becoming a staple in football terrace culture, as well as creeping into music and wider fashion scenes. It’s that crossover that’s kept it ticking for six decades, and helps it remain a go-to staple for many today.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sergio Tacchini) (Image credit: Sergio Tacchini)

At the centre of the collector’s box are two key pieces: a knitted track top and a heritage polo shirt. Both lean heavily on that classic Tacchini aesthetic: clean silhouettes, bold colour blocking, and detailing that nods back to its court roots without feeling like a straight-up costume.

There’s a deliberate restraint to it. Nothing too overworked, nothing trying too hard. Just the sort of pieces that look as at home layered up on a chilly concourse as they would courtside somewhere sunny.

Importantly, the two items are only available as a set. No mixing and matching, no picking off individual bits, which, again, feels intentional. This isn’t about splitting the collection into easy, sellable chunks. It’s about presenting a full look, tied to a specific moment in the brand’s history.

Beyond the main pieces, the extras do a fair bit of the heavy lifting in making this feel like a proper collector’s item rather than just another drop. Each box includes a limited-edition sweatband and socks, small touches, but very on-brand, alongside a run of custom packaging details.

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Limited to just 400, every order comes housed in a bespoke presentation box, complete with a Sergio 60 postcard, custom back neck label, hang tag and stickers. It’s all designed to feel like something you keep hold of, rather than binning the packaging five minutes after it arrives.

If you’re looking to get the anniversary set, timing matters. The collection lands via 80s Casual Classics on the 26th of March at 5pm GMT, with wider releases expected through retailers including Stuarts London, Modfather Clothing and RD1 Clothing.





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