Target Darts and Star Wars join forces for an out-of-this-world collection

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away, darts got a seriously cinematic upgrade. Target Darts has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company to launch the Star Wars | Target collection, a limited-edition range that fuses sci-fi style with the brand’s trademark precision engineering.

It’s the first time the world’s leading darts manufacturer has stepped into the Star Wars universe, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. Each piece feels like a genuine collector’s item, beautifully designed, expertly engineered and clearly built with both fans and real players in mind. This is more than a themed release; it’s a love letter to one of cinema’s greatest sagas, told through the language of tungsten and flight control.

The stars of the show are the First Edition Lightsaber dart sets inspired by Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, limited to just 2,000 sets worldwide. Each one is crafted from 95% tungsten, complete with K-Flex flights and shafts, multiple Swiss Point options, and a custom Lightsaber display stand that would look right at home in any Jedi Temple. Priced at £599.99, these are premium pieces through and through.

Elsewhere, the range celebrates the eternal battle between Empire and Rebellion with the TIE Fighter and X-Wing dart sets, both forged from 90% tungsten and inspired by the starfighters that defined the original trilogy. Each set looks and feels like a piece of movie memorabilia that also happens to throw beautifully. We’re particularly fond of how Target has translated the ships’ distinctive designs into something so sleek and playable.

For those looking to upgrade their setup completely, there’s the Millennium Falcon Surround and TOR Dartboard Bundle, turning any oche into your own personal cantina. And if you’re the kind of player who likes to make an entrance, the Darth Maul, R2-D2, and Stormtrooper BOA wallets combine bold character design with Target’s usual blend of practicality and polish, perfect for anyone who believes in bringing a bit of personality to their kit.

It’s a range that perfectly captures why Target sits at the top of the game. Every element, from the precision machining to the detailing, shows the same attention to quality that’s earned the brand the trust of PDC World Champion Luke Littler and 16-time World Champion Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor. But what makes this collection truly special is how much heart is in it. It’s clear Target hasn’t just made darts with logos slapped on; they’ve created something that celebrates Star Wars in a way that feels premium, playful and genuinely exciting.

The Star Wars | Target collection is available to pre-order now, ahead of its official 11 November 2025 release. With quantities limited, we can’t imagine these sets staying in stock for long.

With stunning design, serious performance and just the right dose of fan-service flair, this is one collaboration we can’t stop talking about. The Force and the flight control are definitely strong with this one.





