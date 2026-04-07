NASA-inspired smartwatch lets kids code their own wearable

With NASA’s Artemis II mission carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen around the Moon, attention is drifting back to the idea of humans pushing further into space than they have in over half a century.

Riding that wave of renewed interest is a smartwatch that’s trying to turn that inspiration into something a bit more hands-on.

The Artemis Watch 2.0, made by CircuitMess, is a $129 programmable smartwatch designed less as a gadget you wear and more as something you can digitally rebuild into your own creation.

Out of the box, it looks and behaves like a fairly standard smartwatch. It connects to iOS and Android devices over Bluetooth, handles notifications and activity tracking, and comes with a colour display, sensors and a rechargeable battery.

Powered by a dual-core ESP32 microcontroller, the watch is fully open-source and reprogrammable using Python, Arduino IDE or CircuitMess’s own block-based coding environment, CircuitBlocks. That means users aren’t stuck with preset watch faces or locked features; they can design their own, build mini apps, and start experimenting with how the device actually works.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: CircuitMess) (Image credit: CircuitMess) (Image credit: CircuitMess) (Image credit: CircuitMess) (Image credit: CircuitMess)

For younger users (it’s recommended for ages 9 and up), the entry point is deliberately accessible. CircuitBlocks offers a visual way to learn the basics, while more advanced users can move into Python and start writing proper code without hitting a ceiling. It’s a rare example of a smartwatch that doesn’t quietly shut the door once you’ve outgrown the beginner stage.

The hardware helps with that flexibility as well. Alongside the processor, the watch includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass and temperature sensor, all of which can be accessed and programmed. That opens the door to projects that go beyond step counting or simple notifications: tracking movement patterns, building custom alerts based on direction, or logging environmental data over time.

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Because the firmware is open-source and hosted publicly, there’s no proprietary lock-in. In theory, everything from the interface to the behaviour of the sensors can be modified if you’ve got the know-how or the patience to learn.

CircuitMess has also packaged the watch into bundles, including a larger kit alongside its Perseverance rover build, positioning the smartwatch as part of a broader push into STEM-focused toys that feel more like tools than novelties.

It’s not trying to compete with mainstream smartwatches on polish or premium features. Instead, it leans into the idea that a wearable can be something you learn from, not just something you use.

In a week where space exploration is back in the headlines, that feels like a neat fit, a small, wrist-sized reminder that curiosity, coding and a bit of experimentation can still take you quite a long way.





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