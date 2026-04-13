Adidas Originals has a minimalist watch ring for lower-tech hand candy

Forget watches. Forget smart rings. We’re now in the era of watch rings, and Adidas Originals has its own take on the concept.

The Adidas Originals Digital Two Ring is available in silver and gold colours, and shrinks the appearance of a classic digital retro watch into a form small enough to wear on your finger.

Its casing measures 20mm across, cast in stainless steel, while a couple of buttons arrayed across its sides let you set the time.

“Designed for those who appreciate classic design with a modern twist, this watch blends heritage inspiration with everyday versatility,” reads the official description.

This mini timepiece is made by Timex under license, and it’s unsurprisingly not quite as tough as some full-sized watches.

Its rated for 3ATM water resistance, which is solid enough for everyday wear, but we wouldn’t take this one swimming. And the lens is acrylic rather than glass — although the gold version appears to have a mineral glass lens. Adidas Originals describes the “strap” as a “stainless steel expansion band” and while we’re yet to test drive one of these first-hand, there’s clearly some significant give to its design as it’s a one-size ring watch.

Adidas lists the Digital Two Ring at £90 in silver, £100 in gold, and it’s available this month.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve seen a bunch of these ring watches pop up in recent years, including one from Casio, but the Adidas Digital Two Ring is one of the best-looking we’ve seen. Its minimal style fits the form.

We expect this one may be hard to get hold of for a while.

Timex makes its own version of a similar design, as part of a collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela, but it’s actually significantly more expensive than the Adidas Originals alternative at £180.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



