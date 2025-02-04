The first Fantastic Four trailer is here: 4 things you need to know

The first Fantastic Four trailer is here and it's 90-ish seconds of retrofuturistic fun. Directed by Matt Shakman, who also made the past look iconic in the Disney+ TV show Wandavision, this take on Fantastic Four sees the group living in a 60s-inspired world - think Fallout before the, er, fallout.

It's our first look proper at the superhero family which consists of Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm).

There are lots of nods and Easter eggs - case in point: it dropped February 4. "F4", geddit?

We've watched the trailer at least four times now too, and here are four things you should know...

1. This is not an origin story

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel bloody loves an origin story but if the new Fantastic Four trailer is anything to go by, this is not one of them. Instead there are flashbacks to the crew being regular astronauts and the 'accident' that caused them to become Mr Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch.

2. H.E.R.B.I.E. goes bananas

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In a lovely surprise, robot H.E.R.B.I.E. is in the movie. For those who have scrubbed up on their FF knowledge, H.E.R.B.I.E. debuted in The New Fantastic Four 1978 animated show, instead of The Human Torch (who was earmarked for his own show). He was created by Mister Fantastic and his initials stand for the not very catchy Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics. Oh, and he uses AI which is very en vogue right now.

3. Move over Avenger Towers, hello Baxter Building

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The trailer begins with a tour of a living room in The Baxter Building, another big ol' building that happens to be owned by a bunch of superheroes - we'd love to know how they get their hands on all this lovely real estate. If the movie is going for comic-book accuracy then it's the top 5 floors that the foursome owns. Its actual address is 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in New York City, and it's where Mr Fantastic stored the FF rocket.

4 Wait, is that John Malkovich?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Yep, it is. Malkovich Malkovich makes an appearance in the Fantastic Four trailer — presumably he was in an 'if it's good enough for Ben Kingsley, it's good enough for me' mood when he signed up. We've no idea who is he is set to play but there are rumours around that he could be another villain alongside Galactus, who is seen eyeing up The Statue of Liberty at the end of the trailer. Galactus is the big, BIG bad in this one and is voiced by the marvellous Finchy, aka Ralph Ineson. And where's the Silver Surfer? Julia Garner of Ozark and The Wolfman fame is signed up for the role, but there's no sign of the shiny character here.

You can watch the entire Fantastic Four trailer for yourself below, with the movie releasing 25 July.