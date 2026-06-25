Do your ASOS returns in person as online fashion giant opens brick 'n' mortar London store

ASOS is the online retailer that launched a thousand impromptu fashion decisions, and has been the go-to site for hundreds of indecisive shoppers who realise they need anything from a mackerel print shirt to basic underwear. After 26 years of clothing doomscrolling, the retailers might be ready to switch it up, and Londoners will be the first to search through the endless clothing rails IRL as ASOS is heading to its first ever bricks-and-motor home in the capital.

Essentially the Backrooms equivalent of a fashion house, the digital department store will be testing out a real-life store on London’s high street, joining the illustrious (and often bank-balance-torpedo-ing) lineup of fashion outlets across the city. Given they are pretty much the top dog of e-retail, it’s not surprising that ASOS is eyeing up a hefty venue with high footfall – meaning the likely location contenders are Oxford Street, Regent Street and King’s Road. AKA. those parts of London which are synonymous with shopping, or being accidentally caught in a tidal wave of glossy carrier bags.

Apparently they’re looking for a space that’s between 4,000-8,000 square feet. For any visual learners amongst you, that’s around the size of the big old Superdrug on Oxford Street (8,000 sq ft), and Californian lifestyle brand Vuori’s flagship store on Regent’s Street.

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Whilst this new store would be ASOS’ first permanent home, it isn’t the first time it has made a real-life cameo, as the brand has done several collabs and pop ups previously, like one with adidas, and one with London Lidos. There’s no news about when exactly the store will be open, but it likely won’t be long before you spot that familiar logo on a London shop front.

Again, whilst it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the store will showcase ASOS originals and 4505 rather than 'fits from some of the numerous other brands that feature on the site's platform. Given that products at previously pop ups have included items from their face and body range, it will probably be more than just clothes that are available.





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