An Ozzy Osbourne tribute watch is launching — and all profits go to charity

There are plenty of watches that look good on your wrist, and plenty that flex serious engineering, but not many that try to do something useful beyond that. That’s kind of the point with Split Watches, and it’s been taken up a notch with its latest release: an official tribute watch to Ozzy Osbourne, with 100% of the profits going to charity.

Called “The Ozzy”, the watch is a limited run of just 50 pieces, priced at £2,350, and every penny made from it will be donated to MusiCares, a charity linked to the Recording Academy that supports the health and well-being of people working in the music industry. It’s also a cause Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have backed for years, which gives the whole thing a bit more weight than your average celebrity tie-in.

On a design level, it leans heavily into Ozzy’s visual identity without going full novelty. The sub-dials are styled to resemble his signature tinted glasses, finished in that deep purple associated with Black Sabbath, while a cross at 12 o’clock nods to the jewellery he’s worn for decades. It’s subtle enough that it still works as a watch first, tribute second.

Under the hood, it’s based on Split’s existing MC collection, which means a Seiko automatic chronograph movement, a Ceramod+ case and an FKM rubber strap.

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There’s also a more personal angle running through it. Split’s founders have been pretty open about how much Ozzy’s music shaped them growing up, and that comes through in how the watch has been put together. It’s less about cashing in on a name and more about marking the influence he’s had, both musically and culturally.

That extends beyond the music as well. Part of what they’re tapping into is the version of Ozzy people saw outside of the stage, particularly through The Osbournes, where he became known just as much for his openness and vulnerability as his persona as the “Prince of Darkness”. It’s something the brand has explicitly linked to its wider focus on mental health and honest self-expression.

Sharon Osbourne has backed the project too, calling it “a thoughtful piece that truly captures Ozzy’s spirit”, while also highlighting the importance of the donation to MusiCares and the support it provides to people behind the scenes in the music world.

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That’s really what separates this from the usual limited-edition drop. Yes, it’s expensive, and of course, it’s exclusive, but there’s a clear sense of purpose behind it, something that goes beyond just owning a nice object.

If you do want one, you’ll need to move quickly. Sales open on the 14th of May via Split’s website, and with only 50 pieces available, it’s unlikely they’ll hang around for long.





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