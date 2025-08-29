Ahoy sailor: This Huntsman x Fitzke collaboration creates a tailor-made boat…

If you hear about a luxury tailors teaming up with a custom boatbuilding company, you’d probably expect a seriously well made boat with a quirky design, perfectly tailored cushions, seats - basically something that screams quiet but serious luxury. What you probably wouldn’t expect is Miss Moonshine, that, erm, sort of looks like a shoe. From above, at least. Have they done it on purpose? Unclear.

Tweed is taking to the high seas at any rate. Huntsman is one of London’s oldest tailoring outlets on Savile Row, and is taking it across the pond in teaming up with American boatbuilders Fitzke Boatworks. The result? A contemporary take on the classic Gentleman’s Racer - which is a boat, not a shoe or other item of clothing.

The category of boat - the Gentleman’s Racer - is actually a fairly old style which dates back to the early days of powerboating, sort of like your vintage motorcar of the 40s, but for boats. If The Great Gatsby were a boat, this would be it; limited power perfect for cruising on a sunny weekend, with a subtle inbuilt stowaway passenger bench.

Miss Moonshine is the first in the series of what will be hand-built racing boats, which are aiming to evoke the suave craftsmanship of bygone glory days. It features a polished mahogany hull with Spanish cedar decks and aluminium trim. As you’d expect from any Savile Row, there are some pretty impressive details like bespoke dials and a brushed aluminium dashboard. And apparently, in order to upholster the seats in the new tweed the manufacturer sourced vintage sewing machines to replicate the exact workmanship and style of the original 1920s design.

It’s set to land (launch) in Autumn 2025, so it’s not long before you can start to obsess over sales to see who is actually deciding to splash out and own this unique statement of modern vintage. As with most super luxury things, there isn’t any public information on price, and to be honest, the mere thought of it makes us nervous.