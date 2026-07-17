You don’t have to be an American Idiot to fall in love with Marshall’s new Billie Joe Armstrong guitar amp

It’s been called the guitar world’s worst-kept secret, and for good reason.

When Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong hit those first chords of Holiday at the 2026 Super Bowl pre-game show, eagle-eyed guitar fans spotted something unusual sitting behind him. Instead of the familiar black Marshall stack he usually tours with, there was a striking baby-blue amp head that sent gear heads into detective mode.

Green Day | Full Opening Performance | Live @ The Super Bowl LX 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Now, the mystery has been solved.

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Marshall has officially unveiled the Super Lead 1959BJA Billie Joe Armstrong Artist Signature, its first signature amplifier in 14 years, giving fans the chance to get closer than ever to the unmistakable guitar sound that powered Green Day's biggest hits. And we’ve had a chance to play on it.

Primed for power chords

Built in collaboration with Armstrong, the 100W valve head is based on Marshall's handwired 1959HW platform, but has been extensively reworked with a custom "Dookie Mod". Inspired by the tone developed alongside legendary producer Rob Cavallo during the recording of Green Day's breakthrough album Dookie, the amp offers higher gain, tighter low-end response and the saturated crunch that has become Armstrong's calling card across three decades of punk rock.

Handwired in the UK, the 1959BJA packs three ECC83 preamp valves, four EL34 power valves, a single-channel layout with master volume and three-band EQ, and dual speaker outputs with selectable impedance.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Firing it up at a Marshall showcase event in London yesterday, it doesn’t take much twiddling to get that signature Green Day sound. There’s more bite to the gain, and warmth and body to the tone, ready for some powerslamming power chords.

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As something that rocked the Super Bowl however, it’s naturally not one best suited to a quick shred in a bedroom. That 100W output alongside the four EL34 tubes means this is a stadium-ready bit of kit. Whack out those opening chords to Welcome To Paradise in your flat and you might end up with the police knocking with an anti-social behaviour notice. Definitely one for the practice rooms, then.

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The looks are every bit as distinctive as the sound. Wrapped in a baby-blue finish inspired by Armstrong's beloved first guitar, Blue, the amp features custom branding, brass and silver control panels, and the Green Day frontman's signature across both the front and rear. Marshall is selling it as a head-only unit, allowing players to pair it with the speaker cabinet of their choice.

‘Turn it the f*ck up!’

“I’m so overjoyed to have my own signature Marshall amp,” said Armstrong of his customised kit in a press release accompanying the reveal.

“These amps have been a part of my musical life, from my heroes down to little old me. Turn it the f**k up! …This amp is my ride or die. Play fast! Die trying.”

“Billie Joe’s guitar sound is instantly recognisable,” Steph Carter, culture marketing director at Marshall (and former Gallows guitarist) added.

“From the moment you hear those opening chords on Dookie, you know exactly who it is. Working with Billie to create an amp that captures that punch, aggression and clarity was an incredible project for our team.”

The Marshall 1959BJA Billie Joe Armstrong Artist Signature goes on sale from 21st July 2026 for £3,099.99, available through Marshall and authorised retailers.

Marshall also says purchases made through its Amplify loyalty programme will contribute 1% towards supporting grassroots music venues, adding a feel-good encore to one of the year's biggest gear launches.





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