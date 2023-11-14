Xbox, Football Manager and Bromley FC are to make a football fan's dreams come true

If the launch of Football Manager 2024 has you convinced that you have the tactical skills to make it in a real-life footie club, well now is your chance thanks to Xbox, Football Manager and Bromley FC.

They have all teamed up to create a special (and very real) role, which will see one lucky person become Bromley FC's Support Performance Tactician.

The role will see you shadowing and learning from all the coaching staff at Hayes Lane, including 1st Team Manager Andy Woodman, to understand the ins and outs of all the tactical decision-making that goes into preparing a football team for success.

The role is perfect for any current armchair tactician who is bossing it on FM24 right now.

To be in with a chance of being offered the role you need to do the following: complete the Xbox achievement ‘Championes’ in FM24 on PC with PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, and on console with Game Pass for Console or Game Pass Ultimate, to guide a team of your choice to glory by winning a domestic league title.

Image Credit: Xbox

If you do this by December 4th - and are 18+ and a legal resident of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - you then need to submit a 60-second video to Xbox Everyday Tactician, explaining why you are perfect for a job with Bromley FC - a side that's in the National League that, until last month, was on an unbeaten 11-game streak. They're currently fourth in the table (this editor should know, as he is currently a proud Bromley FC season ticket holder).

Given this is a very real job, if successful the final thing you will have to get through is an actual interview.

Speaking about the Everyday Tactician initiative, Andy Woodman, Manager of Bromley FC, said: "At Bromley FC, we pride ourselves on being a community club so we're very much looking forward to welcoming an enthusiastic supporter to our backroom staff!

"There are definitely plenty out there who know how to guide us to glory in the Football Manager game so we're excited to welcome someone who can replicate that in the real world!"