You can now own one of the original Thomas the Tank Engine props

Over 200 original models, props, and production items from the classic Thomas & Friends series (1984-2008) will be auctioned online for charity. This special event, hosted by memorabilia experts Propstore with support from Mattel, celebrates Thomas & Friends' 80th anniversary – an impressive career for any train.

Iconic items such as the Large Thomas Model from Series 1 and 11, Hank the American Engine, Arthur the Big Tank Engine, Elizabeth the Lorry, Byron the Bulldozer, and Fergus the Traction Engine are up for auction. Models of Topham Hall, Sir Topham Hatt, and Lady Hatt will also be included. Select items even feature signatures from voice actors like Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne, and Hugh Bonneville, who have lent their voices to the iconic characters.

All proceeds from this auction will benefit the National Autistic Society and its crucial work with autistic individuals and their families.

Registration for the auction opens today, Friday, May 9th, with online bidding taking place from May 12th to 28th, 2025, at Propstore.

This charity auction is part of Mattel's 80th-anniversary celebrations, which also include the release of a previously unseen 1983 pilot episode narrated by Ringo Starr and a new Thomas & Friends Storytime podcast with special guests.

Stephen Lane, CEO of Propstore, expressed his excitement in handling these significant models for such a meaningful cause. Peter Watt of the National Autistic Society acknowledged the positive impact of their partnership with Mattel and the Thomas & Friends brand, including the introduction of Bruno the Brake Car, the series' first autistic character.

Thomas & Friends fans are invited to participate in this auction to own a piece of the Island of Sodor's history while supporting a worthy cause.



