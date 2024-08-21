Xbox's big Indiana Jones exclusive is coming to PlayStation 5 after all

Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle is one of Xbox’s most promising console exclusives of the year, but it won’t remain an exclusive for long.

At the Gamescom show in Germany, the opening gala host Geoff Keighley confirmed the Indy game is coming to PlayStation 5 too.

There will be just a short window of exclusivity. Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle comes to Xbox Series X and S on December 9, alongside the PC release, and will arrive on PC in early 2025.

This suggests we’re looking at an exclusivity period of up to three months.

You can watch this info reveal for yourself, as it has been packaged up as a YouTube video featuring snippets of Indiana Jones actor Troy Baker recording motion capture for the game.

That’s right, Indiana Jones isn’t played by Harrison Ford, or just modelled off the cuff by animators. He’s played by Baker, who has provided voices for many iconic games, including The Last of Us (Joel), Batham: Arkham City (Two-Face) and BioShock Infinite (Booker DeWitt).

The game sees you play as Jones, from a first-person perspective, punching up bad guys and solving puzzles in ancient tombs and whatnot.

Baker says the game “spans the entire globe” and lets you explore “stunning open areas” in each level.

This marks yet another shift in Xbox strategy, one propelled by the fact its consoles haven’t sold as well as hoped, and that selling games today seems much trickier than it was back in 2020.

It has led to speculation the “Skyrim in space” Starfield game may even come to PlayStation 5, but there has been no confirmation from Microsoft about such plans.

Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle will initially be available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, including via a Game Pass subscription, on December 9. It costs £69.99 to buy outright, or £99.99 for the Digital Premium Edition, which includes three days of early access, a digital art book, a DLC Temple of Doom outfit and a planned story-based expansion called The Order of Giants, due further down the line.