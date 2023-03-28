White Lotus Season 3 location revealed: this is where the show is heading

White Lotus is a show that's all about change. Each season sees a (nearly) completely new cast and, just as importantly, the location changes too.

For the first season, the show was set in a White Lotus resort in Hawaii. For Season 2, the action switched to Sicily, Italy and now we have learned where the location for White Lotus Season 3 will be.

According to a new report by Variety, we will see the new ensemble of holidaymakers head to... Thailand.

Variety notes that, because the last two seasons have been filmed at Four Seasons resorts: "it’s possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle."

This means that beach, jungle and countryside locations will all be available for the filmmakers and it should make for another beautifully shot show.

Eastern promise

Mike White, the creator of White Lotus, has hinted before that there will be an Eastern influence in the third season of the show.

He previously said after the finale of Season 2: “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

While it looks like Thailand is now the choice for White Lotus Season 3, there was a rumor going around - started by none other than Jackass' Johnny Knoxville - that we could see a White Lotus take place in Tokyo.

White Lotus Season 2 was a huge success for HBO, with the finale scoring 4.1 million U.S. viewers. This was up a huge 46% from the previous season.

Season 2's ensemble included a return for Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya) and newcomers Will Sharpe (Ethan), Adam DiMarco (Albie), Haley Lu Richardson (Portia) and Meghann Fahy (Daphne).

White Lotus is, quite rightly, in our best HBO shows of all time list.

Main Image Credit: HBO