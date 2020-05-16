World Whisky Day 2020: the whisky to try and buy

It is World Whisky Day (16 May) but if you are a connoisseur of the stuff, then you would know. That's because those who love a dram are obsessed with the stuff. And quite rightly, too, as the drink is one of the greatest pleasures in the world.

It is also something that should be tried by all, so ignore the whisky snobs and find a bottle of the good stuff that is right for you, regardless of age, price and, well, make.

If you need some help deciding we have a whole host of whisky buying guides available for you.

Whether single malt or blended is what you want, Scottish, Irish or bourbon, we've scoured the globe for the best whisky right now - and we have also thrown in a few deals, too.

Enjoy!

Our current top whisky

If you head to our best whisky list then you will see that we have a selection of 15 of the greatest whiskies we have taste tested.

The current top of the crop is the Lagavulin - 16. As we say in our review: "Considered a classic around the world and favourite of Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation, Lagavulin is not a whisky for the novice drinker."

That doesn't mean you shouldn't try it but it does mean that the taste is intensely rich and malty.

Our favourite Irish whisky

In our best Irish whiskey guide, Bushmills - 16 is in the the top spot. This is a cracking whiskey, packed with spices, dried fruit, honey, peaches and pine taste notes. It's been aged in bourbon, port and sherry barrels over 16 years.

The number one bourbon right now

Our number one bourbon in our best bourbon list is the fantastic-tasting Four Roses Single Barrel. It has a smooth, lasting finish and taste notes hint at ripe plum & cherries. It's a robust, full body, mellow drink that just needs to be tried.



If you want more whisky goodness, then head to one of the following guides: