Westworld season 3 release date revealed - things are about to get strange

We already knew that Westworld had swapped cowboys for Silicon Valley thanks to some decidedly creepy trailers released last year.

The 'New World' theme was suitably dystopian, and we were left wondering exactly how the newest season would play out.

Well, we've got a third trailer now – and a release date.

An apocalypse is coming – and it's hardly farfetched.

The president is impeached, protests break out in Hong Kong, there's a civil war in Russia, the climate disaster is unravelling across the world... and it all seems pretty close to home, if we're honest.

"Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world," said creator Jonathan Nolan. "Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn't mean it can't be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia we hadn't seen before."

The show will be out on March 15th – if the real apocalypse hasn't hit by then, anyway...