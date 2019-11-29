Weird Black Friday deals: the strangest deals we've found so far

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up everything you need for a discount – big appliances, tech, homewares and even household items like cleaning products and food. But that doesn't mean there's not some less obvious deals on the table
Black Friday is also a time when some people try and hawk some weird and wonderful items, hoping to capitalise on our capitalist mindset.
There are some pretty weird and wonderful things out there for you to get your hands on today – and we've collected the best of the bunch.
Now, we are not saying you should buy these but if we ever get invited to your house and there isn't a Trump toilet brush in your loo then we will be severely disappointed.
If you'd rather some proper products, then head to our best Black Friday deals page.
20% off
Donald Trump Toilet Brush
£11.99
We aren't here to talk about your political stance but the fact that you can get a toilet brush shaped like Donald Trump says it all. Good news, too, it's been discounted so you don't have to pay full price for something associated with, er, crap.Buy now from Amazon
39% off
I'm A Gamer t-shirt
£8.45
Whether you're actually a gamer or just a fan of ironically terrible t-shirts, you'll love this 'I'm A Gamer' shirt. And how can you say no to 39% off?Buy now from Amazon
29% off
Kare Design tiger side table
£99.00
Need a side table but don't want the same old boring units you've always gone for? Black Friday might just be the opportunity you've been waiting for, with 29% off this frankly amazing tiger side table. Your beer could not look cooler.Buy now from Amazon
20% off
Solitary Bee Hive
£19.99
Not weird in and of itself, really, but you do have to admit it's not your usual Black Friday buy. A hive designed to encourage solitary bees (a non-aggressive type), this will improve pollination of your garden and encourage natural wildlife. Can't say how popular it'd make you with your neighbours, though...Buy now from Amazon
62% off
Artesa Copper Finish Fondue Set
£18.99
Considering what it is – delicious, hot, gooey cheese – none of us eat fondue as much as we by all rights should. Well, with 62% off this set, that could change. Plus, it'll look great on your table.Buy now from Amazon
30% off
SYOSIN Keyboard Cleaner Gel
£5.59
If you sit at a desk all day, chances are your keyboard is not as clean as it could be – and that you don't disinfect it as much as you probably should. Never fear: this weird looking gel is here. It looks gross – and what gets stuck to it whilst you clean it will definitely look gross – but it works. And it's cheap!Buy now from Amazon
£10 off
EasiYo 1kg Yogurt Maker
£9.99
For the keen home cook, no foodstuff is off limits – and yoghurt is no exception. You may have thought making your own yoghurt was difficult or even impossible, but this yoghurt maker makes it possible. Alright, it's not particularly glamorous – but it's healthy, fun, and saves you money. What's not to like?Buy now from Lakeland
24% off
Original Stationery Slime Kit
£15.92
If you've ever come across the world of slime Instagrams, you will be very pleased by the 24% off this kit. It lets you make your own coloured and sparkling slime – and could even be your way in to Instagram fame. You can dream, eh?Buy now on Amazon
52% off
Grohtherm 800 Bath Thermostat
£131.99
Bet you didn't think you'd want one of these, did you? But if you're always complaining about your showers and baths not being the right temperature, then this bath thermostat is more than appealing. It allows you to perfectly control the temperature – and it saves around 50% of water, so it's economical and environmentally friendly too.Buy now on Amazon
58% off
Nerf Dog Tennis Blaster
Throwing a ball to your dog? So 2018. What you really need is this Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster, now with 58% off. Your dog will have fun – but frankly, so will you. Suitable for long distances, so you can take it to the park, and shorter, so you can still play in your garden.Buy now from Amazon
26% off
Toilet Light Inside Toliet
£5.94
This is a light for the inside of you toilet, because the one place you want to have a party in your house is obviously in your bathroom. Apparently it will help with germs too - either that or they will be too busy raving to infect you.Toilet Light Inside Toliet
