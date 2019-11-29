Weird Black Friday deals: the strangest deals we've found so far

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up everything you need for a discount – big appliances, tech, homewares and even household items like cleaning products and food. But that doesn't mean there's not some less obvious deals on the table

Black Friday is also a time when some people try and hawk some weird and wonderful items, hoping to capitalise on our capitalist mindset.

There are some pretty weird and wonderful things out there for you to get your hands on today – and we've collected the best of the bunch.



Now, we are not saying you should buy these but if we ever get invited to your house and there isn't a Trump toilet brush in your loo then we will be severely disappointed.

If you'd rather some proper products, then head to our best Black Friday deals page.

Best Black Friday Brexit deals: This is not the place for 'no deal'

20% off Donald Trump Toilet Brush £11.99 We aren't here to talk about your political stance but the fact that you can get a toilet brush shaped like Donald Trump says it all. Good news, too, it's been discounted so you don't have to pay full price for something associated with, er, crap. Buy now from Amazon

39% off I'm A Gamer t-shirt £8.45 Whether you're actually a gamer or just a fan of ironically terrible t-shirts, you'll love this 'I'm A Gamer' shirt. And how can you say no to 39% off? Buy now from Amazon

29% off Kare Design tiger side table £99.00 Need a side table but don't want the same old boring units you've always gone for? Black Friday might just be the opportunity you've been waiting for, with 29% off this frankly amazing tiger side table. Your beer could not look cooler. Buy now from Amazon

20% off Solitary Bee Hive £19.99 Not weird in and of itself, really, but you do have to admit it's not your usual Black Friday buy. A hive designed to encourage solitary bees (a non-aggressive type), this will improve pollination of your garden and encourage natural wildlife. Can't say how popular it'd make you with your neighbours, though... Buy now from Amazon

62% off Artesa Copper Finish Fondue Set £18.99 Considering what it is – delicious, hot, gooey cheese – none of us eat fondue as much as we by all rights should. Well, with 62% off this set, that could change. Plus, it'll look great on your table. Buy now from Amazon

30% off SYOSIN Keyboard Cleaner Gel £5.59 If you sit at a desk all day, chances are your keyboard is not as clean as it could be – and that you don't disinfect it as much as you probably should. Never fear: this weird looking gel is here. It looks gross – and what gets stuck to it whilst you clean it will definitely look gross – but it works. And it's cheap! Buy now from Amazon