We now know when you will be able to watch Black Widow for free on Disney Plus

Black Widow will be one of the biggest releases of 2021, but Disney and Marvel aren't just relying on a theatrical release for people to watch the thing but will be showing it, for a premium, on Disney Plus as well.

This isn't the first Premium Access movie to be shown on Disney Plus - that was Mulan. And since then we have also had the likes of Raya And The Last Dragon, which has recently switched as free to watch.

This dual release strategy is all because of the current situation with Covid-19 and with restrictions still in place the world over, it does seem like the right one.

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, was clear when he recently noted that: "We couldn't put all of our eggs in the theatrical exhibition basket because we knew that in the weeks leading up to the decision that the domestic market was not coming back. And it's still fairly weak. So, we're very confident that we made the right call there."

This means that when Black Widow is released 9 July, you have the choice of heading to your nearest big screen - the movie has been shot for IMAX - or pay £19.99/$29.99 to see it on Premium Access through Disney Plus.

If you feel that you don't want to play that price, then the date you can watch Black Widow for free is 6 October. This is 90 days after the Premium Access and according to Digital Spy, Disney isn't straying from this date.

To get you excited about the upcoming movie, Disney has revealed a behind-the-scenes action featurette which shows how once of the big action scenes was shot.