Uniqlo's new Pokémon T-shirt line is coming soon

Uniqlo has a range of Pokémon T-shirts coming later this year, including designs for adults as well as kids.

Uniqlo UT is the part of retailer Uniqlo that offers clothing with branding from iconic cultural touchstones, and it is bringing us a fresh wave of Pokémon clothing, dubbed Pokémon Sketch.

There are adults and kids lines, and the only design they share is a Pikachu T-shirt. It shows Pikachu sleeping, with the line “Pikachu is recharging” sat underneath.

The other three adult designs.

First up: “Starry sky, silvery moonlight” text up front, with an Umbreon graphic on the back. Here’s that design, as it’s not covered in the summary pic above:

A green T-shirt with Mimikyu is up next. There’s no design on the back, and the front graphic is accompanied by “its actual appearance is unknown” text.

An off-white T-shirt has three Meowth designs, alongside “no. 52” text, which is Meowth’s Pokémon number.

Finally, there’s the "Pokémon is recharging" shirt, which again does not have any extra printed design on the rear.

And the kiddy kit? Aside from the repeated Pikachu design, there's a large Ceruledge graphic, a cute Glaceon with the “471” Pokemon number alongside and just one two-sided T-shirt.

This features a classy-looking little Gengar up front, and then spoils it with giant “Watch out for the shadows” and a much bigger Gengar graphic on the rear. But, hey, these are kids t-shirts.



These shirts are already up on the UK Uniqlo website, and both adult and child versions are listed as being available in "late April”. You’ll pay £19.90 for the adult shirts, £9.90 for the kiddie ones, currently listed in six sizes from 3-4 year old to a size for 13-year-olds.

Big Pokémon fans out there may also be keen to know a pop-up store is opening in London's ExCel from February 20-23, as part of the Pokémon Europe International Championships. And if you'll be in the US any time soon, McDonald's Happy Meals are currently Pokémon TGS themed right now. Go catch 'em all. Or something.