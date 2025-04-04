Anti Social Social Club SS25 Collection launches soon

The popular streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club (ASSC), known for its limited releases and bold designs, is dropping its Spring/Summer collection on 5th April, 11am. We’ve had a good look at what’s included—luckily, there are some absolute gems.

As always, this collection pushes the boundaries, with this season’s drop in particular featuring plenty of slogans and luxury motors that have been set ablaze. There’s also an array of bright colours for the summer season, accessories in abundance, and even some experimentation with different fabrics, as can be seen by the reflective gear on offer.

You can see the entire collection below, which features hoodies, jackets, tees, caps, and more. Keep reading to find out what made the cut in our top picks from this collection.

1. Caps

The collection as a whole includes quite a few different caps, and the three we’ve put in above are our favourites – after all, this time of year, it’s vital to protect your face from the sun and considering there’s no sun cream on offer here, a cap will be your next best bet.

We’ve chosen three caps in particular: the pink cap with "get weird" written across the front, the black-and-white “anti social” trucker-style cap, and lastly, the black cap with “anxiety pro” written above the peak alongside a printed sports car.

2. Black and white padded bag

It’s summer, and you need something to carry your books and lunch in. You can’t beat a classy bag, and thanks to the monochrome colours on offer, this clean-looking design will likely go with pretty much any outfit. Looking at the image above, it also looks to be a healthy size, so it can also do the job for extended trips or weekends away.

3. MA-1 Inspired Bomber

The MA-1-inspired bomber looks like a classic, but typically for ASSC, this is a unique take on a classic item, thanks to the pink lining, pink fob on the pocket, and pixelated burning car on the back with “Welcome To The Club” written above – whilst they haven't promised the garment is bouncer-proof, it's always a nice feeling to be welcomed in.

4. Blue and pink pastel hoodies

The two pastel hoodies come in blue and pink; they look amazing and will be ideal layering pieces throughout the summer, especially for pub-garden evenings as it begins to chill. If you’re looking to pick up one of these, you can grab matching shorts, too—but co-ords aren’t for everyone.

These pastel hoodies are a bit more subtle than other items on offer, but the colours stand out, regardless of whether you choose pink or blue. They can even double up if you're planning a gender reveal party.

Prices are not currently public, and you’ll have to act fast once the collection goes live. If you want to get in slightly early or get information about what’s dropping first, you can always sign up with your email address to get exclusive info.

Images via Anti Social Social Club