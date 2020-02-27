New Uncharted game teased – but don’t hold your breath

If you're missing Uncharted, good news – there might be hope for a new instalment.

The iconic series ended after Uncharted 4: since then, we've heard nothing from Nathan Drake, and it seemed as if it was staying that way.

But in a live stream that also featured Nolan North, who voiced Nathan Drake, Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckman said that he wouldn't rule out a return to the series – so it may not be the end we all thought it was.

"We're lucky that we have the freedom Sony gives us where we can choose," he said. "We made Uncharted 4 and we haven't made another Uncharted since."

"Maybe one day we will."

North responded that he'd love to talk about it – and that the comment would "make the internet explode".

If it does happen, it's unlikely to be any time soon: the company are currently working on The Last of Us 2. And if you need your Uncharted fix, you've also got the film to look forward to: Tom Holland recently said the script was one of the best he'd ever read, so there's plenty to look forward to.

