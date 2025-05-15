Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake gets a promising update

In an era of gaming filled with remakes and delays (including GTA VI), Ubisoft has continuously combined the two with the fabled remake of 2003’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. A classic time travel adventure filled with parkour, stellar action and a good story for the time. Finally, after initially being announced in 2020, Ubisoft has given a window as to when we can expect the game to release.

According to a recent earnings report, Prince of Persia will release by April 2026, and considering the announcement also slated 2026, we now know to expect the game between January and April of next year. A release will no doubt surprise many who had written the game off after a few years of radio silence, especially because it was first supposed to be released in 2021.

The initial unveiling of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake fell short of expectations. Its unrefined visuals, particularly the simplistic character models with vacant expressions, clashed with the original's charm, leading to widespread disapproval. In response to this negative reception, Ubisoft postponed the game's release and subsequently brought Ubisoft Montreal and Toronto on board, replacing the original development team.

Other than the first trailer, which was revealed back in 2020, we're still yet to actually see any new developments from this franchise/game. And, the original trailer doesn't even mean much any more, seeing as the original development team has changed, and they seem to be starting from scratch. With a big summer of game announcements ahead, we will no doubt see more from the storied remake soon, with gameplay a must if people are going to be won back over after a tumultuous announcement campaign.

How loyal this remake will be to the original remains to be seen, as well as whether there will be any additional content or expansion on the story that is over 20 years old at this point.

The earnings report also mentioned that The Division Resurgence, Anno 117 and Rainbow Six Mobile will all be released before the financial year's end.

If you're looking for something to play between now and next April, you're in luck with the new Switch 2 releasing soon here's 9 Nintendo Switch 2 games, played and ranked.