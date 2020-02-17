Spidey, who? Uncharted's script is the best Tom Holland has ever read

We've had to wait a long time for the Uncharted film – it's been delayed numerous times, for one, and it still doesn't have a director.

But we do have some good news about the production – star Tom Holland says it's "one of the best scripts" he's ever read.

“I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read," he said in an interview with IGN. "It really, really jumps off the page.”



And he also promised the site that it's not going to be your average video game film.

"What it offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games,” he said. “So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film.

"And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time."

It's unclear when exactly production will start; at the moment, it looks like it will be in March 2021, though more delays may prevent that from happening. At least we've got Spiderman to look forward to though, eh?







