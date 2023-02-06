Turns out Netflix's new password sharing crackdown rules were published by mistake

Netflix has revealed that its password sharing rules, seen in a recent Q&A, were posted accidentally.

Last week we heard Netflix is planning to start a crackdown on password sharing, but the streaming giant now says the new rules were published by mistake.

Here’s the crux. Netflix is trialling a way to stop folks brazenly sharing accounts in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica.

It says the rules that apply to these countries were accidentally posted globally, according to The Guardian, leading to a social media explosion of negative comments.

Under that trial, devices that aren’t in the “home location” of the account holder will have to effectively check in once a month to retain access. So if you went away for more than a month, you would lose access to your Netflix account. And under the Netflix trial, extra locations can be added for $2.99 a month.

This new order of Netflix isn’t coming to the UK or US right now, but this does not mean Netflix will not introduce something similar in the future.

In classic sassy social media fashion, news of these rules saw a 2017 Netflix tweet that reads “Love is sharing a password” resurface.

In recent months analysts have suggested lots of folks are slimming down their subscriptions, as a response to the cost of living crisis.

However, just a couple of weeks ago Netflix announced it gained 7.66 million subs in the last three months of 2022, off the back of its ad-supported tier. Netflix with Ads launched in November 2022.

Our top tip is to make sure you look at all the available plans before signing up. Netflix partially obscures its “Basic” plan on the sign-up screen. This costs just £2 more than the ad-supported one, at £6.99, and grants you downloads as well as blissful ad-free viewing.

Both are limited to 720p, though, so the picture quality fans out there will want the 1080p Standard or 4K Premium Netflix subs.