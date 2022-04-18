Thor: Love And Thunder trailer arrives and has the montage we've been waiting for!

It seems like forever that we have been waiting for the Thor: Love And Thunder trailer but now it has arrived and it is 90 seconds of pure brilliance.

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor movie, the second to be directed by Taika Waititi. Although the official plot has been under wraps for so long, we do know that the movie will see Natalie Portman come back into the Marvel fold, as well as Thor having to fight a new big bad - a completely unrecognisable Christian Bale as Gorr.

Here's the trailer, so watch it before the slight spoilers below!

Right, now you have seen it - the trailer is fantastic and gives us the thing that we all wanted to see in the Avengers: End Game, a montage of Thor getting ripped, after over-doing it on the beer and crisps in the final Avengers movies.

The Thor: Love And Thunder trailer is set to Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, features a space viking long boat, Zeus and the Olympians, and also features some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Oh, and that last shot, yep that's the first look at Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor!

Thor: Love And Thunder is set for release 8 July.