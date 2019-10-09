This wireless speaker is completely see-through and designed to last forever

Nothing screams Scandinavian design quite like the concept of clean lines and minimalism. It’s really no surprise, then, that when a strikingly simple transparent speaker appears on the market, its roots turn out to be oh-so Swedish.

The high-end Small Transparent Speaker - yep, the clue’s in the name - is brought to you by Stockholm-based design brand, wait for it, Transparent Sound. It really is a case of ‘it does what is says on the tin’.





Created using a single aluminium ‘uniframe’ and tempered glass panels, the slick-looking speaker combines pleasing design and easy-to-use functionality. The result is a distinctive looking, fuss-free speaker that can either be popped on your sideboard or wall mounted using the brackets supplied.





And the best part? It’s designed to last forever.





Yes, that really is the brand’s claim. In the midst of our throw-away culture, it’s strange to think that a purchase might actually be the antidote to disposable consumerism.









The Small Transparent Speaker is created using a ‘closed loop system’, meaning that new components can be added as technology advances. The adaptable design enables the speaker to get better with age, rather than becoming obsolete - something which the brand say is a major goal.





Featuring two three-inch L/R Drivers, a Class D amplifier and 2 x15 Watt output, the speaker also offers High Quality Signal Processing. It also has built-in Bluetooth and True Wireless Pairing - meaning you can play music through two speakers at the same time, creating your own surround sound system.





Recommended to be used with Amazon Alexa’s Echo input, the speaker also works with Sonos using Sonos Connect or AMP hub which is music to the ears of for smart home device users everywhere.





The speaker costs £450 and can be purchased from the Transparent Speaker site.



