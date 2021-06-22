The UE Wonderboom is the cheapest we've ever seen it and is fantastic

Some Amazon Prime Day deals are good. Some could even be considered great.

This, my friends, might just be described as the ULTIMATE deal (save the applause for later), with a massive 67% off this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom waterproof speaker.

We've long raved about the sound and build quality of this small but mighty speaker, but now's the time to put our money where our mouth is.

With eye-watering savings to be had, there's never been a better time to snap up a genuine bargain, with this compact model now coming in at only £29.99.











Featuring 360 degree surround sound and ten hours battery life from a single charge, this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is worth its weight in gold.

Did we mention it's also totally waterproof, making it ideal for the shower, pool or outdoor excursions? Yes, this speaker just keeps getting better and better.

Now down to only £29.99 from its original price of £89.99, there's no better time to turn up the volume and blare Mötley Crüe's "Keep Your Eye On The Money" from the rooftops.



Oh, and if you are in the US, we can't quite find the same deal but there is a MASSIVE $125 off of this fantastic Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker.