This top-rated Scotch whisky has 48% off this Black Friday

So far, Black Friday has welcomed some incredible deals across top-rated whiskies, with top names slashing prices online - and this offering from Auchentoshan is no exception.

Although 39% off Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack, 38% off this Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch and an impressive 36% off Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey may have tempted you, opting for a lesser known distillery is always worth a shot come Black Friday.



Particularly when there's an impressive 48% off each and every bottle for a limited time.

Yes, you read that correctly, this Amazon Exclusive has seen the price of a 70cl bottle slashed by over £25 for a limited time.

A never-before-seen whiskey, Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc Single Malt Scotch Whisky is finished in white wine casks to give it a truly unique flavour.

48% off Amazon Exclusive Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc Single Malt Scotch Whisky £26.99 - was £52 Best served neat and chilled straight from the fridge, this distinctive whiskey is finished in sauvignon blanc casks, providing a fruity and fragrant hint of apple on the pallete View now on Amazon

Produced by the Glasgow-based distillery, this special edition limited release is only available to purchase through Amazon.

Combining the crisp, fresh taste of sauvignon blanc with the smooth, triple distilled taste of Auchentoshan Single Malt, it's a truly unique finish that's well worth a try - particularly with nearly 50% off.

Crafted to be enjoyed chilled, straight from the fridge or garnished with a slice of green apple (as recommended by the distillery), this 47% ABV offering is definitely one for those opting to try something a little different.

A single malt that when served chilled allows the fresh flavours of citrus and apple to shine through, this is definitely one for fans of intriguing flavours.

Be sure to pick yourself up a bottle now while stocks last