This LEGO Infinity Gauntlet and Daily Bugle are the stuff of geek dreams

Marvel has had some amazing toy tie-ins of late but none have been quite as impressive as these two offerings from LEGO.

The Daily Bugle is the largest Marvel LEGO set so far and is packed with Spider-Man based goodies. In total it's made from a whopping 3,770 pieces and you will get 25 mini figures with the thing.

The Daily Bugle is an impressive 33-inches (82cm) high and has everything from the Sinister Six to things from the Spider-Verse can be found among the myriad floors of the building.

The building is modular, too, so you can remove walls and floors to get to the action and there are four floors in total.

Figures include: Spider-Man, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May (and her waffles), J. Jonah Jameson and - most importantly - Spider-Ham.

You canpre-order the Daily Bugle from LEGO. It costs £274,99 / $299,99 / 499.99 AUD / 399.99 CAD and is available from 26th May.

Laying down the gauntlet

If the Daily Bugle wasn't enough Marvel fun, Marvel and LEGO have also revealed this fantastic Infinity Gauntlet, It's smaller in comparison with the Bugle but there are still some 590 pieces, as well as a full set of the Infinity Stones, so this was is definitely worth, ahem, snapping up.

The Infinity Gauntlet isn't something to wear - although the fingers are moveable - but to Marvel from afar, with it coming with its own stand. Once built it will stand a decent 12.5 inches high.

This one is available from 1 August but you can pre-order now. It's £59.99 in the UK and you can get it in the US for $69.99.



