This Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour is perfect for your next Netflix binge

There are few things better than settling down on the sofa, a massive tub of ice cream by your side, to watch a film (or three) on Netflix.

Except, Ben & Jerry’s thought they could do one better. They’ve teamed up with Netflix to bring you a new flavour specifically created for those days where you have no intention of leaving the house.

Netflix & Chilll’d is the perfect balance of sweet and salty thanks to a peanut butter ice cream base, topped with pretzel swirls and fudge brownies. It really is as good as it sounds (trust us, we’ve tried it).

And, for first time in Ben & Jerry’s history the flavour will launch worldwide across over 20 countries including the UK, US, Australia, Brazil and Germany.

Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, says: “This is the perfect pairing between Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix, to bring more magic to millions of fans (taste buds) across the globe”.

Netflix & Chilll’d will be in supermarkets nationwide from February for £5.49 per tub, with a non-dairy version also going to be available in the US.