This Amazon Echo Dot stand is the stuff of Star Wars dreams

Amazon has taken Star Wars Day seriously this year, revealing a fantastic stand for its latest Amazon Echo Dot range.

The all-new Made for Amazon Star Wars Den Series stand is inspired by Grogu from The Mandalorian - just look at its ears! - and has been made to fit the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Amazon Echo Dot with clock (4th Gen).

We reviewed the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) a while back, calling its design "the best yet" and now it can have Grogu ears we are standing by that claim!



The new stand looks like it will be great in a kids' room - it's made of durable material so can withstand some rough and tumble and also comes with a non-slip case.

The stand is £24.99 and you can pre-order it now, with it officially arriving 10 June.

While you wait for the device to come, Amazon has also added a whole load of Star Wars related quotes to Alexa's vocabulary. Mutter any of the following and you will get a fun Star Wars response.