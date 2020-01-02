Netflix code list 2020: get access to whole library with these secret Netflix codes

Finding something to watch on Netflix. Does the sheer amount of scrolling involved on the limited categories ever made you feel so knackered you simply opt for a movie you ‘might like’ because you’ve seen one a bit like it before?

Well, there are a number of ways to solve this. You could look at our best movies on Netflix and best Netflix TV shows lists for a start. Once you've done that, you can also use this Netflix hack that allows you to see every (rather strange) genre that Netflix has.

There are thousands of these secret codes. Thousands of them, giving users full access to everything the streaming service can offer without the hassle of navigating the limited genres or searching for an exact term.

Simply go to Netflix.com/browse/genre/2851, take the final four digits and replace them with the ID codes found here to browse films by unfiltered genre.

Ranging from B-Horror Movies to Military Documentaries to Steamy Thrillers (thrillers which take place in saunas presumably), there’s a lot to choose from.

With any luck, these will also bring up films not listed on your regular Netflix home screen categories.

Though as you’ve probably guessed by now, this trick only works on the website, so a no-go if you’re browsing on your smart TV or shiny new PlayStation 4. But then you’ll always be able to search for the exact title once you’ve got it.

It might just be a game-changer.

And to make your life EVEN EASIER you can also download a Google Chrome extension which will make the whole process smoother.

You can head here to download Netflix Categories which, once installed, adds a plugin icon to your browser, enabling you to search Netflix’s huge catalogue for something very niche.

