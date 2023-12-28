There's currently 50% off one of 2023 top taste-tested whiskeys

That Post-Christmas daze that swallows up the period between Boxing Day and New Year can mean only one thing - huge offers and some brilliant booze deals.

This collection of whiskey offers are no exception, with a huge saving of 50% off one of our top-rated whiskeys.

Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Highland Scotch Single Malt Whisky is currently sitting among our favourite taste-tested offerings, now with a massive £20 off each and every bottle for a limited time only.



The deal, currently available on Amazon, is a must for fans of classic fruity Highland style single malts.

This Scotch whisky is matured in fine oak casks, allowing its honeyed notes to shine through.

It's not the only great offer we've spotted, mind you.

There is also £50 off each and every bottle of Glenfarclas 25 Year Old for a limited time.

A taste sensation, the folks over at the Whiskey Exchange have slashed prices across the board as the ultimate Christmas treat.

With a usual RRP of £275 - you can now pick up a bottle for £225 for a limited time only.

Described as "an all-time classic", this bottle of Glenfarclas 25-year-old is the epitome of long-aged sherried Speyside.

Now with 18% off its usual price, this whiskey is smooth and silkily on the palate, with rich flavours - including fruitcake, hazelnuts and dried fruit.

Plus, let's not forget the hints of dark chocolate and coffee that float their way through every dram.

It's not the only top whiskey deal currently on offer either.

Try this bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky out for size - now with 16% off each and every bottle for a limited time.

There are also huge savings on our top taste-tested Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky offering too.



Whatever your taste, there are currently some tasty savings to be had across the board.

Discover the best whiskies around - as taste tested by ShortList



