There's a new Black Mirror game - and it's like a nightmare Tamagotchi

Remember those cute little Thronglets that popped up at the VGAs last year and had everyone scratching their heads? Well, the mystery's solved! They're the stars of the brand-new Black Mirror mobile game, tying in with the latest season's episode, Plaything, directed by David Slade and sees the show continue on the story from Bandersnatch.

Netflix has been dropping hints for months, with ARGs, cryptic QR codes on posters, and even a fake app listing under TCK96. Well, thanks to the new season, the cat's out of the bag, and Black Mirror: Thronglets is ready to take over your phone.

Get ready to dive into the dark and twisted world of Black Mirror, where technology and human nature collide. And who knows, maybe it won’t all end terribly like every other Black Mirror episode.

Thronglets is already out, released alongside the most recent season of the hit dystopian show. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you can download it for free. All you need to do is go to the Netflix app on your phone, click on the game, and it will take you to the relevant storefront to get the download started.

Playtest, the fourth episode of Black Mirror Season 7, is the inspiration for the game and brings viewers on a nostalgic trip back to the 90s with a Tamagotchi-inspired twist! The episode follows Cameron (Peter Capaldi), who is caught up in a cold case due to his obsession with a mysterious video game. Which video game could he possibly be obsessed with? Why, you guessed it, it's this game, so it all feels a bit meta in true Black Mirror style.



Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, collaborated with Night School developers to create the game, which is available on iOS and Android devices.