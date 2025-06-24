Chicken Run: Eggstraction revealed — A new heist adventure game from Aardman featuring some familiar faces

Outright Games, a studio known for family-friendly games, has partnered with multi-award-winning animation studio Aardman (creators of Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit) to unveil Chicken Run: Eggstraction.

The upcoming action-stealth video game is set to launch this autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction is a top-down heist game that continues the adventures of the Chicken Run gang, picking up directly after the 2023 film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which was released on Netflix.

In this new tale, the feathered heroes must unite to save chicken-kind from the persistent threat of the evil nugget industry.

Players will take control of beloved Chicken Run characters on a mission to infiltrate five heavily fortified farms and liberate captive chickens. Success will require overcoming security measures, testing stealth, skills, and strategy. Challenges include evading watchful security cameras, outsmarting humans (the enemy), and utilising the environment.

Chicken Run Eggstraction - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The game supports up to two players in local co-op, allowing players to embark on this high-octane adventure solo or team up with a friend - it looks to be an excellent option for anyone wanting to play a new game with their child.

Reprising their roles from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies lend their voices to Molly and Frizzle.

The game's narrative is penned by Larry Rickard, a contributor to Dawn of the Nugget, who promises new "loopy poultry villains". Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of Chicken Shop Dates, even swings by to voice Lady Peckingham.

Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to be working with Outright Games to bring a new Chicken Run adventure to the gaming community. Developing a game of this scale has been an exciting endeavour and has been a fantastic opportunity to expand the Chicken Run universe and continue building the brand in new and engaging ways for fans old and new.”

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games, added, “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Aardman on the release of Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and the first Chicken Run video game in 25 years. Aardman’s style is so distinct, and it’s been amazing to see how they’ve adapted it for a video game. We cannot wait for fans of all ages to explore this new chapter in the Chicken Run story, and to see how they can wing it through the chaos that awaits them.”

Interestingly, even though Netflix is involved in this release, there's no word on if the title will come to Netflix Games.