The Traitors is coming to London's West End as a live experience

Just finished the latest series of The Traitors and keen to get another fix? The TV show is becoming a live experience in London later this year.

The Traitors: Live Experience’s first batch of tickets has just gone on sale, although they were only available to those who jumped on the pre-sale registration early.

Don’t worry, you still have plenty of time to get hold of tickets. And there’s a sign-up page over at the website for the latest ticketing info as it drops.

The Traitors: Live Experience is a 2-hour live event that attempts to recreate some of the intrigue and tension of the show.

And that does mean strangers will be involved.

The Traitors: Live Experience tickets



You can book up to eight tickets with friends and/or family (or co-workers), but there’s room for 14 people around the round table. Larger group bookings for 28 or more are available too, on request.

Much of The Traitors: Live Experience takes place around the table, just like the most tense bits of the show itself. But it will also involve challenges.

“Challenges are a mix of mental and moderately physical tasks,” reads the website. And while some of these will also be held around the table, the event blurb is otherwise pretty vague about what these will entail.

The team either wants to preserve the sense of mystery, or hasn’t quite worked everything out yet.

Those challenges see you collect gold as part of the The Traitors: Live Experience. But before you get too excited, this is basically just a score that — if you do well — will see you earn a place on the game’s leaderboard.

Good news for the nervous: you can ask not to be made a traitor before the game starts. Although that won’t mean you will not be labelled as one by your fellow players and booted out, because that's all part of the experience, as in the TV show.

And, no, Claudia Winkleman is not involved but the event will be guided by a host and this is a licensed take on the TV series.

Who makes The Traitors: Live Experience?

The Traitors: Live Experience is produced by Immersive Everywhere, an immersive theatre group that has produced branded live events before, including The Great Gatsby and Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

Tickets start at £29.50 if you snap up an “early bird” wave release. Standard pricing is £34.50, or £39.50 at peak times. There’s also a “last few” category, which sees the cost rise to £42.50, or £47.59 peak.

Tickets for The Traitors: Live Experience will be released in “three-month blocks,” and there’s still a while to go until the first event takes place. It opens on July 1, at 60 Short's Gardens in Covent Garden, just off Drury Lane.

