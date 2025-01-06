Canary Wharf is getting a new virtual golf venue courtesy of Pitch

Canary Wharf is getting a golf injection this January, with the opening of a new Pitch venue.

The 15,000 square foot space will provide virtual golf booths as well as a restaurant, called 18 Greens, a shop and two bars.

This will be the third of Pitch’s spots in London, following Bishopsgate and Soho.

Pitch uses Trackman virtual golf tech, which sees you hit an actual ball with an actual stick. And it uses a radar system to monitor what’s going on with both the ball and your form in each stroke.

This tech is nothing new in the homes of the super-rich, but it’s out of the reach of most of us mere mortals — just one Trackman rig will set you back tens of thousands of pounds. Pitch’s Canary Wharf locale will have 11 of these golf bays.

Pitch says you’ll even be able to enlist the help of “PGA professionals” to get some advice on your swing, although that presumably won’t be on the menu if you just turn up with some colleagues after work.

There are also plans to have three shuffleboard tables in the bar area, providing something else to play once you’ve had your golf session. Here's a render (not a real photo), an artist's impression of what it should hopefully look like:

While Pitch’s Canary Wharf is due to open in January 2025, we do not yet have a firm date for its opening. It’s simply listed as “coming soon” right now. It will be located at 30 Churchill Place, which is also home to a WeWork, just a stone's throw from Canary Wharf Underground station.

Pricing for sessions has not been announced, but in Pitch’s other venues you’ll pay £48 an hour off-peak, or £68 an hour during peak hours, for a group session. Up to six players can squeeze into one of the booths, and you book in 1-3 hour slots.