The Tate Modern 25th birthday party heats up — includes live music and DJ sets

London's Tate Modern gallery is having a birthday party, and we’re all invited.

On the weekend of May 9-12, the Tate Modern is celebrating 25 years as one of the world’s best art galleries (by our estimation). Events to mark the occasion include live music, DJ sets, food stalls and more — including, erm, live tarot reading.

The gallery is yet to announce the full programme of events, but they will all be free. You may need a ticket for some of them, though, so it's an idea to bookmark the Tate’s webpage on the Birthday Weekender festivities.

Events will run until 10pm on Friday May 9 and May 10, and it sounds like these later hours will be where the music takes more of a focus.

Tate Modern Birthday Weekender: What's on?

If you head to the Tate Modern over its birthday celebrations, then you'll get DJ sets from South London’s Jumbi, Daytimes and Foundation FM, and there will be as-yet unannounced live music acts in the Turbine Hall.

Fancy something a bit more chilled? There will be a Lawrence Lek exhibit in the Tate Modern’s Tanks section, which is about how AI will shape the future. And talks in the Starr Cinema will come from names including Maxime Jean-Baptiste and Nalini Malani.

There will be free exhibitions to wander around throughout the day, including Gathering Ground by Abbas Zahedi, which tackles the subjects of social justice and “ecological crisis.”

A new art trail is being setup too, which snakes 25 keys works from big names like Dali and Warhol across the building.

It sounds like we have a pretty vibrant May weekend ahead.

Cutting edge

“Tate Modern’s birthday isn’t just a moment to reflect on 25 years at the cutting edge – It’s a chance to keep pushing artistic boundaries and to give a platform to the next generation. Our birthday weekend will be a truly public celebration of art and creativity to which everyone is invited,” says Karin Hindsbro, Director of the Tate Modern.



Paid-for exhibitions you'll be able to take in that weekend include Leigh Bowery! (£18), Anthony McCall: Solid Light (£22) and Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet (£14). But if you fancy all three you should be seriously considering a Tate membership, currently available for £78 a year (£90 a year after your first year). The membership also grants you access to exhibitions at the Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives.

The Tate Modern's Birthday Weekender is supported by Uniqlo, which is going to be selling some of its LifeWear clothing within the gallery shop.

Earlier this year we wrote about the brand's upcoming Pokemon range, which is getting perilously close to release, due in early April.