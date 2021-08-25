ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
The Matrix 4 official title and footage revealed

Excitement for the new movie just went up a notch.

Marc Chacksfield
25 August 2021

It's official, the title for the new Matrix movie has been revealed and it's The Matrix: Resurrections.

This was the title that was tipped by a Reddit user back in February and also leaked back in June.

The movie has had an official unveiling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the new title was confirmed and unseen footage for the movie was also shown off.

While we are expecting the trailer to head online today, the first reactions to it have hit Twitter and it's overwhelmingly positive.

It looks like only a minute of footage was shown but as you can see from the Twitter reports, the descriptions range from "epic" to "sick" to actually revealing what's in the trailer and the length of Keanu Reeves' hair.

If you want a full rundown of what is in the trailer, then THR has a decent explainer. But we will be saving ourselves for the inevitable drop soon.

The Matrix: Resurrections comes 18 years after The Matrix Revolutions. It features original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside newcomers to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix 4 release date is set for 15 December 2021.

At it presentation, Warner Bros also showed off new footage of The Batman and Dune - which is an impressive slate of upcoming movies!

