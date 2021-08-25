The Matrix 4 official title and footage revealed

It's official, the title for the new Matrix movie has been revealed and it's The Matrix: Resurrections.

This was the title that was tipped by a Reddit user back in February and also leaked back in June.

The movie has had an official unveiling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the new title was confirmed and unseen footage for the movie was also shown off.

While we are expecting the trailer to head online today, the first reactions to it have hit Twitter and it's overwhelmingly positive.

It looks like only a minute of footage was shown but as you can see from the Twitter reports, the descriptions range from "epic" to "sick" to actually revealing what's in the trailer and the length of Keanu Reeves' hair.

The minute I saw of The Matrix 4 was epic. It looks like it might even over-deliver.



Keanu Reeves looks fantastic as Neo. Neo & Trinity were WRECKING SH!T by the end!!! Motorcycles, helicopters, rocket launchers, jumping off buildings in incredible slow-mo.



MATRIX IS BACK!

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 25, 2021

Folks, I don't even know where to begin with The Matrix. Wow! It's called The Matrix: Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is in therapy, having forgotten The Matrix. He meets Trinity at a coffee shop. Neither remembers one another... #CinemaCon

— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 25, 2021

We have a title… THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS (the footage looks sick!!)#CinemaConpic.twitter.com/4ZlyZUz181

— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 25, 2021

WB Sizzle Reel had MATRIX 4 footage (VERY BRIEF) and Neo had Keanu's long hair and beard, a la John Wick. #TheMatrix4

— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 25, 2021

I just saw the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections at CinemaCon and it looks so badass. I was so worried that it wasn’t going to WOW me but I was totally wrong. The only thing that shocked me is that a few of the main characters don’t appear in the trailer. #TheMatrix4

— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 25, 2021

If you want a full rundown of what is in the trailer, then THR has a decent explainer. But we will be saving ourselves for the inevitable drop soon.

The Matrix: Resurrections comes 18 years after The Matrix Revolutions. It features original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, alongside newcomers to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix 4 release date is set for 15 December 2021.

At it presentation, Warner Bros also showed off new footage of The Batman and Dune - which is an impressive slate of upcoming movies!