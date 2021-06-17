Matrix 4 title and early reactions seemingly revealed - it's going to get weird

It was 22 years ago when the first Matrix was released - a movie that brilliantly mixed sci-fi, philosophy, kung-fu and Keanu perfectly. Two so-so sequels may have taken the shine off of the franchise but we are getting a fourth Matrix movie and early reactions are starting to trickle through.

First up, it looks like we have an official title. The Matrix 4 was rumoured to be called Matrix Resurrections, after a Reddit thread leaked the title. Now there seems to have been some sort of screening of the movie and it has indeed got this title, if reports are correct.

One viewer on Twitter revealed that while the screening was for 'a new Matrix movie' the titles did indeed say Matrix Resurrections. This makes sense, given the two other sequels began with R (Reloaded and Revolutions) and it fits with the Christ analogy throughout the films.

For the record, even though the invite said "A New Matrix Movie," the on-screen title is officially THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS done in the same style as RELOADED and REVOLUTIONS.

Now, we have to take this reaction with a pinch of salt but there are plenty of film journalists on Twitter retweeting this source, so here's what is being said about the apparent screening.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will *love* it.

The Twitter user goes on to say that the movie is more like Cloud Atlas in quality than Jupiter Ascending. This may well have something to do with Cloud Atlas' author David Mitchell helping to write the script. He also worked with The Wachowskis on Sens8.

It is just one Wachowski directing Matrix 4. Lana Wachowski has taken on sole directing duties, with Keanu Reeves back in the role of Neo. Other cast members include: Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Carrie-Ann Moss.

The plot for Matrix 4 is currently unknown (and given how the third one ended, it's going to be very interesting to see how they bring the main characters back) but if this reaction is correct - and it is uncorroborated and one of the only ones out of the apparent screening - then we can expect a 'weird' and 'surprisingly funny' movie.

The Matrix 4 release date is December 22 - and will be both on the big screen and available through HBO Max.