The Louvre reunites with Casetify to launch fine art's 'first tech capsule collection'

Handset heroes CASETiFY have announced they're once again teaming up with France's world-famous Louvre museum for a second collaborative collection.

Reuniting following a limited run, the new collection looks set to celebrate the Louvre's most iconic masterpieces in case form.

Listing their source of inspiration as "the most famous museum in the world", the collection includes everything from iPhone and AirPod cases to wireless chargers and even water bottles.

What can only be described as the ultimate remote art gallery, the customisable design collection blends style and substance, featuring some of the museums most iconic pieces.

Labelled the "first tech capsule for fine art" by CASETiFY, the Hong Kong-based brand go on to describe the launch as an opportunity to "experience history reimagined".

What that really means is the chance to purchase and hold some of the world's greatest masterpieces in your hands - with the addition of a few customised tweaks.



A collision of past and present, the design collection includes cases featuring entry tickets, world-renowned masterpieces and The Louvre's classic logo.

Some of the designs even allow users to customise the name on the ticket, as well as the date of purchase.



After all, why travel to Paris to buy a ticket to the museum when you can just create the illusion of being cultured?

Home to a permanent collection which includes some of the world's greatest artworks - think Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo and Liberty Leading the People - Musée du Louvre's latest collab depicts a slice of history.

"Four of the most celebrated pieces of art from the Louvre are adapted to an extensive range of accessories, including: Mona Lisa, Vénus de Milo, La Grande Odalisque, and Liberty Leading the People," reads the site.

Normal and Magsafe phone cases are available for a wide range of handsets, including: iPhone 12, 13 and 14 (Mini through to Pro Max), Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, S22, S23 (FE through to Ultra) and Z-Series, Google Pixel 6 and 7 (standard and Pro) and Fold.

Other accessories include AirPod, iPad and Macbook cases, alongside wireless chargers, grip stands and Apple watch straps (which have already sold out).

Available to buy now through CASETiFY's online store, this limited-edition run is sure to sell out in no time.