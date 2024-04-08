The Gentlemen: will there be a season 2? Netflix keeps us waiting

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is on the road to a second season renewal, but the potential roadblocks here are not those we’re accustomed to seeing.

It’s standard practice for a Netflix TV series’s renewal to hinge on those all-important viewing figures. You can even check them out for yourself over at the Tudum website.

These have not been an issue for The Gentlemen, which has become one of the most successful Netflix shows of the year to date, even (just) pipping the likely much more expensive 3 Body Problem, so far.

In its second week on stream, The Gentlemen racked up 134.2 million hours viewed, which is significantly more than we expected. Sure, the 2019 movie on which the series is based was a modest $115 million success (considering its $22 million budget), but these are big numbers for a Guy Ritchie project.

According to The Sun, the issue for The Gentlemen season 2 is getting the cast and team back together, not persuading the Netflix purse-keepers.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge getting the same actors back together, but Netflix chiefs are keen for a sequel… Another hurdle will be securing Guy for the series as he already has several movie projects in the pipeline this year,” a “TV insider” told the paper.

Ritchie has The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare coming to US cinemas later this month, and Prime Video later in the year. He’s also working on an as-yet untitled action flick due in 2025, one that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González.

Of course, Ritchie doesn’t necessarily have do be quite as involved as he is on his films. He only directed the first two episodes of The Gentlemen, for example, and is only listed as writer on those two episodes, via IMDb.

Miramax head of TV Marc Helwig also talked about a second season of the show to Deadline last month.

“There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on,” Helwig said. He also suggested that a big success for The Gentlemen could “spawn some kind of a universe, a Guy Ritchie world.”

Miramax Television was one of the production partners that worked on The Gentlemen, if you’re wondering what Miramax has to do with a “Netflix show.”

Is this a guarantee The Gentlemen season 2 is 100% going to happen? Absolutely not, but it’s clear if it doesn’t, it is unlikely to be down to Netflix’s execs, for once.